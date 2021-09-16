U.S. markets closed

CIO Leadership: The Role of the CIO in Growing the Business Will Power the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 30

HMG Strategy
·7 min read

Business technology executives will also share best practices for leading and building a high-performance culture

2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Join the top CIOs, CISOs and business technology executives from New Jersey and across the U.S. as we explore the role of tech leaders in helping to identify and executive on new opportunities for business growth.
Join the top CIOs, CISOs and business technology executives from New Jersey and across the U.S. as we explore the role of tech leaders in helping to identify and executive on new opportunities for business growth.
Join the top CIOs, CISOs and business technology executives from New Jersey and across the U.S. as we explore the role of tech leaders in helping to identify and executive on new opportunities for business growth.

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 30. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative security and business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.

The 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include insights on how CIOs and business technology executives can help drive innovation, grow the business and identify and execute on new business models and go-to-market strategies.

“There’s no longer a separation between IT and the business – IT is the business and it’s the combination of technology, processes, people and a dash of creativity that are creating new opportunities for businesses today,” said Hunter Muller President and CEO at HMG Strategy.

World-class CIOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 30 will include:

  • Roota Almeida, CISO, Delta Dental of NJ and CT

  • Judith Apshago, Vice President, Information Technology, Amtrak

  • Christopher Callahan, CISO, The Weichert Companies

  • William Compton, SVP & CIO, Integra Life Sciences

  • Jerry Flasz, EVP, Technology and Global Services and Chief Information Officer, Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Patrick Ford, CISO, Americas Region, Schneider Electric

  • Robert Galvin, CTO, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

  • Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

  • Jon Harding, Global CIO, Conair LLC

  • Dutt Kalluri, SVP, Global Digital & Technology Transformation, Broadridge

  • Wafaa Mimilli, EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Zoetis

  • Anne Plese, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Rimini Street

  • Joseph Puglisi, Former VP IT, Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

  • Scott Strickland, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

  • Muddu Sudhakar, CEO, Aisera

  • Gabrielle Wolfson, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Aisera, Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Nutanix, Rimini Street, Inc., RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New Jersey, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on Sept. 28. Timely topics to be discussed at this event will include insights on what's needed for CIOs, CISOs and business technology executives to become boardroom-ready, along with the impacts that diversity, equity and inclusion criteria are having on board searches.

World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

  • Teddy Bekele, SVP & CTO, Land O'Lakes

  • Shaun Braun, SVP of Digital Transformation, 3M

  • Sarah Engstrom, CISO and VP IT Security, Productivity & Privacy, CHS Inc.

  • Tony Leng, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

  • Brian Lillie, Chief Product & Technology Officer and (acting) CIO, Zayo

  • John McKennell, VP, CISO, ECMC Group

  • Anne Plese, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Rimini Street

  • Kacey Sensenich, CTO, Rockingham County Schools

  • Gary Sorrentino, Chairman of the Zoom CISO Council, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom

  • Muddu Sudhakar, CEO, Aisera

  • Kirsten Wolberg, Former CTO and COO, DocuSign

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Aisera, Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Genesys Works, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Nutanix, Rimini Street, Inc., RingCentral, Rubrik, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Minnesota, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn about all of HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S UPCOMING WEBINARS AND DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

On September 22 and 23, HMG Strategy will be hosting a set of custom roundtable discussions, Powered by Code42, which will be focused on ‘Applying a Broader Lens to Insider Risk Without Slowing Down the Business.’ These highly interactive roundtable discussions with CISOs, CIOs and other executives who have a stake in insider risk, will feature Ananth Appathurai, SVP, Strategic Partnerships & Ecosystem, Code42; Ann Madea, Advisory Board Member and Former CIO, HSBC; Jeff Miller, CIO, Honeywell Quantum Solutions; and Anahi Santiago, CISO, ChristianaCare. Core topics to be explored at these events will include how the definition of insider risk has changed over the past year; the impact that ‘The Great Resignation’ is having on insider risk; as well as an exploration on the efficacy of data loss prevention tools in addressing insider risk.

To learn more about the Sept. 22 roundtable and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about the Sept. 23 roundtable discussion and to register, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s archived and upcoming webinars, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving executive, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders. HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than 1 million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years. HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Research Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and security leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

Contact: Tom Hoffman, Senior Research Director, HMG Strategy: tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a8ac754-25b6-42a8-9a92-040c95b26f60


