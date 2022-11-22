CIO Leadership: The Role of Technology Executives in Driving Innovation Will Power the Discussion at the 2022 New York Global Innovation Summit on December 1

HMG Strategy

Technology leaders will also share the impact that female technology leaders are making to spark organizational change

The 2022 New York Global Innovation Summit

Join the top CIOs, technology executives and innovation leaders from around the world as we explore the role of technology executives in fostering and executing on innovation.

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 New York Global Innovation Summit on December 1 at The Harvard Club of New York City. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will share how CIOs, CISOs and other senior technology executives are working with fellow members of the senior leadership team to drive innovation that can deliver demonstrable value and positively impact business outcomes.

“Technology executives are sitting at the intersection of technology and business to help identify the art of the possible,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “CIOs and technology executives who are able to peek around the corners can help to identify opportunities for driving innovation that can deliver quantifiable value to the enterprise.”

World-class CIOs, CISOs, technology leaders and industry experts speaking at the 2022 New York Global Innovation Summit will include:

Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

Lee Caswell , SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix

Mike Crowe , CIO, Colgate-Palmolive Company

Richard M. Entrup , Advisor, Mayfield Fund

Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

Nicole Darden Ford , VP & CISO, Rockwell Automation

Michael Frankel , Founder and Managing Partner, Trajectory Capital Partners

Michelle Garvey , Senior Advisory, Alvarez & Marsal

Angelic Gibson , CIO, AvidXchange

Michael Golz , SVP & CIO Americas, SAP

Chuck Gray , Partner, Egon Zehnder

Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

Fred Harris , Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

Daphne Jones, Board of Directors – AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group, Inc. and Masonite International; Founder, The Board Curators

Dilip Krishna , Managing Director, Deloitte

Catherine Lang , SVP, Global Education, ServiceNow

Tony Leng , Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

Sean Lennon , CIO, Medtronic

David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte Global

John McCaffrey , CIO, H2M Architects+Engineers

Harry Moseley , CIO Advisor, Zoom

Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology & Digital Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

Frank Price , SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp

Scott Ross , Chief Operating Officer, The Bay

Asha Saxena , Founder and CEO, Women Leaders in Data & AI

Sabrina Schneider , Chief Solutions Officer, Globant

Eric Tan , CIO, Coupa

Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

Steven Wallstedt , CISO and Head of Business Continuity, ABN Amro Group

Katherine Wetmur , Managing Director and Head, Technology and Operations Risk, Morgan Stanley

Steve Winterfeld , Advisory CISO, Akamai

Dale Zabriskie, Field CISO, Cohesity

Valued Partners for the 2022 New York Global Innovation Summit include 8x8, Akamai, ANB Technologies, BetterCloud, Box, Centripetal, Cohesity, Coupa, Darktrace, Delphix, Globant, Google Cloud, LastPass, Lemon Learning, Microsoft, Moveworks, Nasuni, Netskope, Nexus Digital Group, NPower, Nutanix, PagerDuty, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, ServiceNow, SIM New York Metro, SMC2, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

