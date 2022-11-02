CIO Leadership: The Role of Technology Leaders in Driving Business Innovation Will Power the Discussion at the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte on November 10
FedEx CIO Ken Spangler will also share his role in fostering a connected and trusting culture at FedEx
The 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte
WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Ayrsley on November 10. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.
World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will share how CIOs and technology executives are collaborating with fellow members of the C-suite to help craft the future state of the business.
“As companies shift to digital business models, CIOs and technology executives play a critical role in helping to design and execute on these business models as well as their organization’s go-to-market strategies,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.
World-class technology executives speaking at the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte will include:
Lekha Banerjee, SVP Data, Engineering Technology Executive, Truist
Michael Brown, Field CISO, Financial Services, Fortinet
Todd Carlson, VP of IT, Centene Corporation
Jonathan Desrochers, CISO & EVP, Red Ventures
Daidre Fanis, SVP & Associate Partner, M&S Consulting; SIM Charlotte Chapter – SIM Women in Tech Board Member
Michael Ferguson, Director of Security Transformation, Netskope
Angelic Gibson, CIO, AvidXchange
Natalie Greenwood, Sr. Principal Consultant, Advisory Services, Informatica
Toni Harrison-Hogan, Senior Director of Technology, Under Armour
Rama Kandala, CIO – Optical Communications, Life Science, Corning International
Michael LaVallee, Managing Partner, Jobplex
Tony Leng, Managing Partner, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search
Chris Long, Director of Software Development, Centene Corporation; VP & President-Elect, SIM Charlotte
Jim Marascio, COO & CTO, DART Innovation; President, SIM Charlotte
Sean Mee, Manager, Solution Architecture|U.S. & Canada East, OutSystems
Steven Michaels, VP Technology Services, Intermountain Healthcare
John Murdock, Senior Partner, Executive Search Partners LLC
Raja Musunuru, CTO, TIFIN Wealth
Sathish Muthukrishnan, Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial, Inc.
Jaimee Robles, SVP, Centene Corporation
Ken Spangler, EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Corporation
Evan Taylor, SVP, NFP
Chris Terhune, SVP, Technology Business Management, LPL Financial
Lalit Thakur, SVP & Chief Data Officer, American Tire Distributors
Angela Yochem, EVP Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health
Valued Partners for the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, the Charlotte Area Technology Cooperative (CATC), Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, Informatica, LastPass, MongoDB, Netskope, the North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA), Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, ScienceLogic, SentinelOne, SIM Charlotte Region, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the Lakewood Country Club in Lakewood, CO on November 8. CIOs, CISOs and industry executives at this in-person event will discuss the role of technology leaders in helping to foster the cultural change needed to support digital transformation.
Prominent CIOs, CISOs, technology and business executives speaking at the 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
Puru Amradkar, Chief Product Officer, Aisera
JP Batra, Interim CIO, Blue River International, Inc.
James Christiansen, VP and CSO, Cloud Security, Netskope
Stephen M.R. Covey, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice
Jamey Cummings, Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search
Veena Dandapani, Chief Client Services Officer, Pagaya
Kevin Fleet, VP, Advisory Services, Informatica
Ravi Gaddam, Director, DevOps/ProdOps, Jeppesen, a Boeing Company
Chandy Ghosh, COO & General Manager, Sinch Voice
Jeffrey Grayson, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Orangetheory
Randy Gross, CISO, CompTIA
John Jacobs, Field CISO, Fortinet
Stephen Katsirubas, CIO, Hunter Douglas
Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search
Jason L’Odense, VP, IT Infrastructure and Operations, Global Medical Response
Juan Lucero, SVP, CIO, DEN
David Mahon, Global CISO, Deloitte Global
Sam Masiello, CISO, The Anschutz Corporation
Tony Ollivier, Principal Product Marketing Manager, OutSystems
Ginna Raahauge, EVP, CIO, Zayo Group
Matthew Schwartz, CTO, Sage Hospitality
Purnima Wagle, Former CIO & Digital Transformation Leader, Flex LTD
Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO, Akamai
Denis Zerr, CIO, Radiology Partners
Valued Partners for the 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Aryaka, Axonius, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Imperva, Informatica, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM Colorado, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit at Champions Golf Club on November 15. Top-tier technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will share insights on what it takes for technology executives to become boardroom-ready.
Prominent CIOs, CISOs and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 15 will include:
Bhupesh Arora, VP & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Renee Arrington, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.
Trent Aulbaugh, Partner, Egon Zehnder
Mack Campbell, Senior Development Director, NPower
Jesse Carrillo, Chief Innovation Officer, The Howard Hughes Corporation
Joe Carroll, CIO, CITGO Petroleum Corporation
James Christiansen, VP and CSO Cloud Security, Netskope
George Crawford, CIO/CISO/Partner, Catapult Energy Services Group, LLP
Jamey Cummings, Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search
Dan Durkin, Managing Director of Information Technology, YES Prep Public Schools
Rashmi Jain, CIO, Careington International Corporation
Shachella James, VP IT Infrastructure, CenterPoint Energy
Russell Jukes, VP Application Development, DXC Technology
Keith Landau, Managing Director Information Technology Services, Deloitte
Antonio Marin, CIO, U.S. Med-Equip, LLC
Jay Modh, Founder & CEO, IntuitiveVC, Intuitive.Cloud
Rebecca Mookerjee, Senior Director of IT, Parker Wellbore
Vikas Parikh, Chief Architect, LyondellBasell
Nicholas Parrotta, President, Digital Transformation Solutions Business, Harman International
Tom Peck, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco
Ken Piddington, VP & CIO, U.S. Silica Company
Wayne Shurts, Former EVP & CTO, Sysco
Kristie Simonette, SVP, Strategic Services, Camden Living
Diego Fonseca de Souza, Global CISO, Cummins Inc.
Brendan Sullivan, SVP Intelligent Edge Solutions, Viasat
Mark Taylor, CEO, Society for Information Management
Teresa Tonthat, VP of Information Services & CISO, Texas Children’s
Clif Triplett, Executive Director, KEARNEY
Valued Partners for the 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Genesys Works, Harman, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Houston, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
