CIO Leadership: The Tech Leader as Enterprise Change Agent Will Drive the Dialogue at the 2022 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 22

HMG Strategy
·8 min read
HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy

Speakers and attendees at this popular in-person CIO summit will also share recommendations for leading authentically to inspire trust and win in turbulent times

HMG Strategy's 2022 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Join the top CIOs and technology executives from the Greater Boston area as we explore the evolving role of the CIO as an enterprise change agent.
Join the top CIOs and technology executives from the Greater Boston area as we explore the evolving role of the CIO as an enterprise change agent.

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 22 at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.

Boston 22
Boston 22


This dynamic, in-person CIO summit will bring together the top CIOs, technology executives and industry experts who will share their insights on how the role of the CIO continues to evolve, the factors that are contributing to these changes along with the expanded responsibilities that technology executives have taken on.

Technology executives have an incredible opportunity to act as enterprise change agents as they sit at the intersection of how technology can be leveraged to drive transformative change across the organization,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “But in order to drive such dramatic changes across the organization, bold leadership is needed to execute on digital business opportunities and go-to-market strategies while guiding the cultural transformation that’s necessary to succeed.”

World-class technology leaders and industry executives speaking at the 2022 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

  • Puru Amradkar, Chief Product Officer, Aisera

  • Snehal Antani, Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai

  • Wolfgang Bauriedel, Practice Lead, Technology Sector, Russell Reynolds Associates

  • Michael Cato, SVP & CIO, Bowdoin College

  • Jim Chilton, EVP & CIO, Cengage Group

  • Tim Crawford, CIO Strategic Advisor, AVOA

  • John Ferguson, Senior Director, Solution Architecture, Americas, OutSystems

  • Shannon Gath, CIO, Teradyne

  • Pete Gibson, Former CIO

  • Tyler Gilbreath, VP, CISO, Bain & Company

  • Ken Grady, SVP & CIO, IDEXX

  • Anjana Harve, Global CIO, Fresenius Medical Care North America

  • Jamie Head, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

  • Todd Mazza, VP, Head of Enterprise Technical Capabilities, FM Global

  • David Morris, Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions

  • Shamla Naidoo, Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Director, QBE, SAC and Reference Point

  • Hanna Pickering, Director of IT, City of Portland, Maine

  • Mark Polansky, Senior Partner, Technology & Digital Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

  • Kevin Powers, J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College

  • Ramesh Razdan, Global CIO, Bain & Company

  • Brian Shield, SVP, CTO, Boston Red Sox

  • Niren Sirohi, Head of Clinical, Operations, and Business Analytics, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

  • Mike Towers, Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International

Valued Partners for the 2022 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Citrix, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Gigamon, Intelliswift, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 20 at the Ivy Room at Tree Studios in Chicago. At this highly regarded in-person event, top-tier CIOs, CISOs and senior-level technology executives will discuss the need to lead boldly and authentically in a time of extreme turbulence.

Prominent technology leaders speaking at the 2022 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

  • Puru Amradkar, Chief Product Officer, Aisera

  • Wayne Bulmahn, Chief Information/Security Officer, UNITE HERE HEALTH

  • Michael Chahino, EdD, CIO, Elgin Community College

  • Stephen M.R. Covey, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

  • Jamey Cummings, Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search

  • Paul Fipps, Senior Vice President, Customer and Partner Excellence, ServiceNow

  • Scott Glenn, Partner, BearingPoint

  • Sumit Johar, CIO, Automation Anywhere

  • Glenn Kapetansky, Chief Security Officer and Technology Capability Lead, Trexin

  • Vladimir Klasnja, Competitive Intelligence Director, Netskope

  • Kristy Lapidus, Director of Digital Strategy, Gagen MacDonald

  • Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

  • Susan Malisch, VP & CIO, Loyola University Chicago

  • Paul Martin, Former SVP & CIO (Retired), Baxter International; Board of Directors – Unisys Corp., Owens Corning and Ping Identity

  • Rick Merrick, CIO, TCS Education System; President, SIM Chicago

  • Mark Polansky, Senior Partner, Technology & Digital Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

  • Atif Rafiq, Director of Information Security, BRYTER

  • Madhu Reddy, EVP & CIO, Republic Bank of Chicago

  • Evin Safdia, Director of Product Marketing for the Americas, Cato Networks

  • Bruce Schinelli, VP IT & CIO, TTX Company

  • Julia Vander Ploeg, Director, Extra Space Storage

  • Jim Wisnionski, SVP of Operations and CIO, Kingsbridge Holdings

  • Frank Yanan, SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO), Bank of America

Valued Partners for the 2022 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Aryaka, Automation Anywhere, BearingPoint, BetterCloud, Cato Networks, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, PagerDuty, Palo Alto Networks, Persistent, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, ServiceNow, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

On September 15, HMG Strategy will host its 2022 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Foremost CIOs and technology executives attending this event will share best practices for acting as a talent magnet to attract the best and the brightest.

Distinguished CIOs, CISOs and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM will include:

  • Dave Abbott, Vice President, Technology Operations, Children’s Hospital

  • Rushdi Ariss, Executive Director, Enterprise Applications & Data Platforms, The Walt Disney Company

  • Patricia Connolly, CEO, Founding Partner, SMC2

  • Stephen M.R. Covey, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

  • John Damalas, Senior Director – Enterprise Data & Analytics, Walmart

  • Lea Eriksen, Director of Technology & Innovation and CIO, City of Long Beach, CA

  • Jeff Farinich, SVP Technology Services and CISO, New American Funding

  • Carol Fawcett, Corporate VP & CIO, Golden State Foods

  • Bob Gilbert, Chief Evangelist and VP, Product Marketing Netskope

  • Gregory J. Goff, Board Director, ExxonMobil

  • Barry Goffe, Senior Director, Platform Strategy, OutSystems

  • Allison Henry, CISO, University of California – Berkeley

  • Justin Hooper, VP Global IT Operations, Ingram Micro

  • Michael Keithley, CIO, United Talent Agency

  • Nancy Kim Yun, Group Director, UCI Beall Applied Innovation

  • Sai Koorapati, SVP, Global IT, Callaway Golf

  • Howard Miller, CIO, UCLA Anderson School of Management

  • Helen Norris, VP & CIO, Chapman University

  • Thomas Phelps, VP of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche

  • Rocio Romero, Recruitment & Admissions Manager, NPower

  • Ashish Seth, VP of Product Management, Customer Engagement, RingCentral

  • George Sheth, MBA, FHIMSS, Managing Partner, Diligent Partners, LLC

  • Abhishek Uppal, VP – Data & Analytics, Development, Infrastructure & IT Operations, Callaway Golf

  • Denis Zerr, CIO, Radiology Partners

Valued Partners for the 2022 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, BetterCloud, Centripetal, Cyderes, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, The Judge Group, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Persistent, Ping Identity, Qualitest, Qumulo, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SMC2, SnapLogic, Tata Consultancy Services, Tonkean, Upwork, Varonis, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Peer Actionable Insights Services Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and security leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/762faddc-101b-456e-8343-9d8d4579189b


