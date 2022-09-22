U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

CIO Leadership: The Tech Leader as a Talent Magnet will Pepper the Discussion at the 2022 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 29

HMG Strategy
·7 min read
HMG Strategy

Speakers and attendees at this popular in-person CIO summit will also share recommendations for leading boldly and authentically to inspire trust and win in turbulent times

The 2022 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Join the top CIOs and technology executives from the Greater Philadelphia area as we explore opportunities for tech leaders to position themselves as talent magnets.

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 29 at the Philadelphia Country Club. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.

This thought-provoking, in-person CIO summit will bring together the top CIOs, technology executives and industry experts from the Greater Philadelphia area who will share their insights on how best to position their leadership styles to attract and retain the best and brightest people.

Make no mistake about it – we are in a global war for talent,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “World-class technology leaders have an incredible opportunity to strengthen their leadership acumen and promote their personal brands to retain and attract the type of talent needed to power the 21st century business forward.”

Distinguished CIOs, CISOs and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 29 will include:

  • Brian Anderson, President, The Judge Group

  • Arvin Bansal, Senior Director, Data and Cloud Security, AmerisourceBergen Corporation

  • Lawrence Bilker, EVP & CIO, Pyramid Healthcare

  • Kimberly Bombeck, Deputy CIO, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA)

  • Ted Bredikin, CIO, UnitedHealthcare Insurance Solutions

  • Anthony M. Butler, Sr., Placement Director, NPower Maryland

  • Kate Cione, VP of Strategy, The O’Connor Group

  • Stephen M.R. Covey, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

  • Hugo Fueglein, Managing Director, CIO/IT Practice, Diversified Search

  • Michael Golz, CIO, Americas, SAP

  • Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

  • Srini Gudipati, VP of IT and Digital, United States Cold Storage

  • Jess Hilman, CIO, Tessco

  • Michael Iwanoff, SVP & CIO, iContectiv

  • RJ Juliano, SVP, Chief Information & Marketing Officer, Parkway Corporation

  • Akash Khurana, EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer

  • Kevin Kilgore, Business Information Security Officer, Ascensus

  • Kelly Kleinfelder, CIO/SVP IT, SDI

  • John McDonough, Cloud Architect/Cloud DevOps Engineer, Fortinet

  • Dara Meath, Divisional CIO, Conair

  • Andy Pemberton, VP of Customer Success & Solution Architecture, OutSystems

  • Raju Sankuratri, VP & CIO, Facilities Services, Aramark

  • Andrew Santacroce, VP & Deputy CIO, TMNA Services, LLC

  • Nate Smolenski, Cloud Architecture Services Director, Netskope

  • Angelo Valletta, President and CEO, Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania

Valued Partners for the 2022 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, The Judge Group, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Prelude Solutions, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, Sigma, Tonkean, Upwork, Wesco, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on October 4. This highly interactive virtual event will bring together the world’s top CISOs, security leaders and industry experts who will share the factors that are shaping the evolving role of the CISO as well as the latest trends on enterprise risk and the current threat landscape.

World-class CISOs and security leaders speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on October 4 will include:

  • Yassir Abousselham, CISO, UiPath

  • Martin Bally, CISO, Stellantis

  • Patrick Benoit, VP & Global Business Information Security Officer, CBRE

  • Scott Daitzman, vCISO/Managing Partner, SJD Cyber, LLC

  • Nicole Darden Ford, VP & CISO, Rockwell Automation

  • Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

  • Monique Hart, CISO/Executive Director of Information Security

  • Emily Heath, Board of Directors, Chair of Technology & Cyber Security Committee, Member of Audit Committee, Norton LifeLock

  • Susan Koski, Head of Security & Enterprise Response, The PNC Financial Services Group

  • Matthew Lagana, Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA

  • Kevin Powers, J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College

  • Bradley Schaufenbuel, VP & CISO, Paychex

  • Dr. Garrett Smiley, CISO & VP of Information Security, Serco Group

  • Gary Sorrentino, Global CIO, Zoom

  • Frank Yanan, SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO), Bank of America

  • Michael Zanga, Managing Director, Global Head of Technology, Cyber, Data and Change Risk, Barclays

Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, LastPass, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 5 at The Ritz-Carlton St. Louis. Key topics to be explored at this popular in-person event will include the technology mega-trends that are evolving and use cases that technology leaders are applying for business and operational success.

Premier technology executives and industry experts speaking at the 2022 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

  • Bhavani Amirthalingam, SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren

  • Mike Anderson, Chief Digital Information Officer, Netskope

  • Christy Barker, VP & CIO, Olin Corporation

  • Jennifer Buckner, SVP, Technology Risk Management, Risk Governance and Operations, Mastercard

  • Andrea Butcher, CEO, HRD

  • Dedric Carter, Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Chief Commercialization Officer, Washington University in St. Louis

  • Roftiel Constantine, Global CISO, Barry-Wehmiller

  • Ed Corno, Chief Technology Leader, IBM Corporation

  • Michael Downs, CTO, Evolving Solutions

  • Eric Druker, Data Science Director – Central Integrity, Meta

  • Luis Giraldo, RVP, Business Value Consulting, OutSystems

  • Emily Hemingway, Executive Director, TechSTL

  • Peter Hogan, VP of IT, Vi-Jon

  • Jennifer Hopper, CIO, Save-A-Lot

  • David Karandish, Founder & CEO, Capacity

  • Emily Lohse-Busch, Strategic Advisor, Greater St. Louis, Inc.

  • Kimberly Martin, EVP, Business Operations and Automation, Mastercard

  • Matthew Modica, VP, CISO, BJC Healthcare

  • Lisa Nichols, CEO, Technology Partners

  • Ryan Robson, Principal, Digital Product Management, Edward Jones

  • Teresa Sanzoterra, VP & CIO, Specialty Generics, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

  • Michael Seals, SVP, Business Strategy and CIO, Hussmann Corporation

  • Tushar Shelar, CIO, Murphy Company

  • Mark Sparks, VP, Global Head of Digital Product and Engineering, Bayer Crop Science

  • Subbu Subramanian, SVP, CIO, Chief Process Officer, American Railcar Industries

  • Haroon Taqui, VP, Digital Portfolio, Architecture and Governance, Ameren

  • Gary VonderHaar, EVP, Operations & Technology Processing, Mastercard

  • Mike Williams, CEO & Founder, Software Design Partners

  • Erica Wilson, VP, IT Security & Risk, Cass Information Systems, Inc.

Valued Partners for the 2022 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Evolving Solutions, Fortinet, The Judge Group, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Reliaquest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, ServiceNow, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Peer Actionable Insights Services Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a24e6df-7153-4d72-aeec-11160b66f5ee


