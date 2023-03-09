U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.00
    -14.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,748.00
    -65.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,158.00
    -70.25 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.60
    -7.70 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.53
    -0.13 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.20
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.54
    -0.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1869
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2010
    -1.0710 (-0.78%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,652.82
    -375.04 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.70
    -10.66 (-2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,868.13
    -61.79 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

CIO Management Tool Kit 2023: Best Practices, Tips and Techniques, Policies, Procedures, Job Descriptions, Electronic Forms and Much More

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Top 10 CIO Management and Planning Priorities

Top 10 CIO Management and Planning Priorities
Top 10 CIO Management and Planning Priorities

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CIO Management Tool Kit - 2023 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CIO management concerns are constantly changing but the solutions are always centered around three factors: technology, infrastructure and people

This tool kit has been updated to reflect changes to the IT Infrastructure caused by the Pandemic - including WFH and Cloud processing. It meets all of the EU's GDPR mandated requirements and reflects all of the requirements of the California Privacy Act. It contains a Privacy Compliance Policy with its associated electronic forms and job descriptions.

The IT Management Tool Kit components are over 2,500 pages in length is provided in MS WORD and PDF formats and includes the following:

  • Security Manual Template

  • How to Guide for Cloud Processing and Outsourcing

  • IT Job Family Classification HandiGuide

  • All of the Job Descriptions as individual MS Word files

  • Interview and Hiring Guide

  • Latest IT Salary Survey

  • IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle plus Electronic Forms

  • Business and IT Impact Questionnaire

  • Vulnerability and Threat Assessment Tool

Top CIO Management and Planning Priorities

In a recent survey of CIO and C-Level executives Janco identified the top 10 management and planning priorities that CIOs face and they relate to the three areas mentioned above.

Top 10 CIO Management and Planning Priorities

The analyst conducted a survey of 274 IT functions across multiple industries and from mega corporations to companies with as few as 50 IT professionals. In 2023 the top 10 priorities:

  • Security and Hacking - Internal and external threats are on the increase and CIO continues to be focused on this.

  • Compliance - With the expansion of the infrastructure to address eCommerce, the possibility of a downturn, and a shortage of compliance talent moved this up.

  • Cost Control - When the economy was booming last year, many CIOs are not that concerned. Today that is not the case.

  • Budget Management - Important as inflation continues to be an issue and the recovery falters adjust the optimistic budgets that were created last year need to be adjusted.

  • Access Management - Network management and control now have an even greater role than before. In 2021, 67% of the individual interviewed placed that in the top ten. Now it is a priority for 52%.

  • Privacy/Identity Protection - With the rise of WFH, GDPR, and CCPA data privacy is a top ten priority.

  • Productivity of IT - Many IT functions are top-heavy with too many layers of management and non-essential staff who add to IT overhead impacting overall productivity. This had the greatest shift in importance as both CIO and CFO looked to eliminate "non-essential" staff.

  • Mobile Computing - Mobile and end-user computing requires applications to be outward facing, functional on a myriad of devices, and user-friendly. Most of this work was completed last year. Now it has a priority for 49% of the interviewees versus 69% in 2022.

  • Blockchain, ERP, and Cloud - There is still a high demand for applications that are internet based and outward facing to clients and customers. These are important. We found no initiatives in this arena that have been canceled. Rather we have not seen as many of these "new" projects initiated.

  • Work From Home - Was not even on the radar before the pandemic and is being deemphasized as a priority but still falling in the top 10 with a drop of 75% to 32% of the respondents saying it was a top priority.

Summary:

Covid-19 significantly alters the priorities for CIOs as CFOs begin to adjust to impacts on the way companies now operate

2023 Edition of IT Management Tool Kit Released

IT Management Tool Kit

CIOs and CTOs are in a constantly evolving field, however, world class CIOs and CTOs focus on three areas to help them manage more effectively. They are:

  • Technology

  • People

  • Infrastructure

Everything was humming along at a pace that was controlled and operating effectively. Then the pandemic (COVID-19) hit and how companies operate shifted dramatically. Work From Home (WFH) became the way many businesses now function.

Everything from customer relations, inventory replenishment, order process, and staff meetings now are being accomplished on-line. Companies like Zoom (for teleconferencing) began to be the new normal. In the case of Zoom they had to meet the demand for their services plus update the overall infrastructure of their application to meet the security and privacy demands of their customer base. In one week, users were challenged with change after change the company had to implement to meet the security and privacy requirement of the WFH workforce.

As a result of this shift the analyst conducted a limited survey of 97 CIOs and CFOs to see how their priorities had shifted. The survey was conducted over the telephone and via video conferencing. Each of the individuals survey had limited time to give us. However, 92 of the individuals were able to spend the time necessary to complete the survey. As a result of the survey, we updated our CIO Management Toolkit to reflect the new realities of the CIO's priorities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6gmhk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Companies like Meta and Google are doing away with employee perks as they slash tens of thousands of jobs

    Lavish extras, especially at tech firms, are disappearing.

  • We are in our 50s, living in California, and have $2 million in retirement savings. We want someone to tell us whether we can feasibly retire — what’s our best bet there?

    House is paid off, kid’s education also largely paid off, roughly $2 million in retirement savings plus sizable other assets/non-retirement savings. Answer: Many advisers offer a retirement readiness consultation for a fee — though how this will look and what it will cost will vary. You may want to look for a certified financial planner who works on a per-project basis, using sites like LetsMakeAPlan.org, Garrett Planning Network or XY Planning Network.

  • Silvergate Capital will liquidate after crypto collapse wipes out bank

    Silvergate said late Wednesday it would wind down operations after a run on the bank caused by crypto outflows led to mounting losses for the firm.

  • Google boss Sundar Pichai says staff are bemoaning office ghost towns—‘It’s just not a nice experience’

    The search engine giant is facing what is likely its greatest competitive threat since it was founded in 1998, forcing Pichai to make tough choices on costs.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter Layoffs Are 'Setting an Example' For Tech

    Investor and technology executive Keith Rabois has some harsh words for the hiring practices of technology firms. Rabois, chief executive of Open Store and general partner of venture capital firm Founders Fund, says there are thousand of employees at Meta and Alphabet that were brought on to boost hiring for the sake of company vanity.

  • JPMorgan Is Cutting Ties With Crypto Exchange Gemini: Source

    U.S. banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) is ending its banking relationship with Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, according to a person familiar with the situation. Back in early 2020, JPMorgan took on Gemini and U.S.-listed exchange Coinbase as customers, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coinbase's banking relationship with JPMorgan remains intact, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based exchange confirmed.

  • Warren Buffett Adds More Occidental Petroleum

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added to its already large Occidental Petroleum stake over the past trading sessions, a regulatory filing revealed Tuesday evening.

  • JPMorgan sues former banker Staley over Jeffrey Epstein ties

    JPMorgan Chase & Co has sued Jes Staley, its former private banking head and later Barclays Plc's chief executive, accusing him of entangling it with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and saying Staley himself had been accused of sexual assault. The largest U.S. bank filed two complaints on Wednesday night in Manhattan federal court, where it is also defending against lawsuits by the U.S. Virgin Islands and a unnamed woman, Jane Doe 1, who say JPMorgan aided in Epstein's sex trafficking by keeping him as a client.

  • Russian Oil Gets More Pricey as Pool of Asian Buyers Expands

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of Russian crude and fuel is rising for buyers in Asia as a pool of bigger customers from China and India expands, putting pressure on smaller refiners that have eagerly consumed the cheap oil.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet

  • Oil Holds Losses on Hawkish Fed Despite Surprise Stockpile Draw

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses on a persistently hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve, despite an unexpected decline in US crude inventories.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Solutions SaysWest Texas Intermediate traded below $77 a barrel

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Lowe’s Opens Warehouses to Stow Goods to Improve Seasonal Distribution Efficiency

    The retailer’s strategy differs from other businesses that have focused on opening new distribution centers.

  • Factbox-Biden budget to target U.S. fossil fuel subsidies

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a budget that would scrap oil and gas industry subsidies, according to a document seen by Reuters, reviving a perennial debate about whether fossil fuel companies should be receiving lucrative tax breaks. While the proposal has little chance of making it through a divided Congress, it represents a political signal from the White House, which has repeatedly criticized Big Oil for raking in record profits at a time of high consumer energy costs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Calculating the cost of U.S. subsidies for the fossil fuel industry is complex because the incentives stretch across the U.S. tax code, but estimates range from $10 to $50 billion per year.

  • China’s Auto Sales Fall Sharply After Lifting of Pandemic Curbs

    HONG KONG—China’s passenger car retail sales shrank almost 20% in the first two months of this year, underscoring the challenges facing manufacturers in the world’s largest but long-stuttering auto market. The nation’s auto makers sold 2.7 million passenger cars in January and February combined, according to the China Passenger Car Association, down from 3.3 million a year earlier. Makers of plug-in hybrid and battery electric cars fared better, seeing sales rise 23% in January and February from the same period a year ago.

  • Dutch to restrict semiconductor tech exports to China, joining US effort

    AMSTERDAM/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Netherlands' government on Wednesday said it plans new restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology to protect national security, joining the U.S. effort to curb chip exports to China. The announcement marked the first concrete move by the Dutch, who oversee essential chipmaking technology, toward adopting rules urged by Washington to hobble China's chipmaking industry and slow its military advances. The U.S. in October imposed sweeping export restrictions on shipments of American chipmaking tools to China, but for the restrictions to be effective it needs other key suppliers in the Netherlands and Japan, who produce key chipmaking technology, to agree.

  • U.S. Shale Boom Shows Signs of Peaking as Big Oil Wells Disappear

    America’s biggest oil gushers are shrinking, evidence that companies have drilled through much of their best wells and are poised to reach a plateau in productivity.

  • Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, and the $750 Million Recruiting Move That Went Off the Rails

    Four years after two advisors’ recruiting move went haywire, a Finra arbitration panel ordered Morgan Stanley to pay damages to the advisors and rival Charles Schwab.

  • Why Medicare Isn't the Answer For Retirees Who Can't Afford Healthcare Costs

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GE's investors seek solutions to renewable energy, supply chain challenges

    When General Electric Co's investors gather on Thursday, the focus will be on the company's loss-making renewable energy business as well as persistent supply-chain challenges at its aerospace unit. A $100 billion reduction in debt since 2018, coupled with a successful spin-off of its healthcare business and strong demand at its aerospace business, have shored up Wall Street's confidence in the Boston-based industrial conglomerate, driving up its shares up by nearly 80% since end-September. But renewable energy remains a problem.

  • Silvergate Bank Is Winding Down Operations in Blow to Crypto Industry

    Silvergate Bank, an important player in the world of cryptocurrencies, plans to wind down operations and liquidate, its holding company said Wednesday afternoon. The holding company, Silvergate Capital (ticker: SI), said in a news release Wednesday afternoon that its liquidation plan includes the full repayment of all deposits and that most deposit-related services will remain available during the process of shutting down. Silvergate stock tumbled 31% in after hours trading to $3.40.