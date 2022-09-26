U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

CIO Summits: HMG Strategy Identifies the Top 10 Business Technology Leadership Events to Attend in 2023

HMG Strategy
·7 min read
HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy

The Top 10 2023 Events for Business Technology Leaders

HMG Strategy's unique Executive Leadership Summits are designed and curated by senior technology leaders for senior technology leaders.
HMG Strategy's unique Executive Leadership Summits are designed and curated by senior technology leaders for senior technology leaders.

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, has identified the Top 10 events designed for business technology leaders to attend in 2023. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.

These world-class business technology leadership events bring together the industry’s top minds to explore the intersection of business and technology to help enable global CIOs, CISOs and technology leaders to lead, reimagine, reinvent and inspire trust in the modern enterprise while safeguarding the company in extremely turbulent times.

Technology executives have an incredible opportunity to act as enterprise change agents as they sit at the intersection of how technology can be leveraged to drive transformational change across the organization,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “HMG Strategy’s CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Summits and other events provide forward-thinking business technology executives with a global media platform to share their thought leadership on the bold and authentic leadership that’s needed to identify and execute on new digital go-to-market business models, drive new waves of innovation and foster the kind of collaborative and trusting culture needed to attract, retain, grow and motivate the technology professionals needed to fuel the 21st century enterprise and win in the market.”

The Top 10 Business Technology Leadership Events to Attend in 2023 as cited by HMG Strategy include:

  1. HMG Strategy’s 2023 CIO Executive Summit Series. HMG Strategy’s CIO Executive Leadership Summits are peer-focused, curated and guided by the insights and commitment of the thousands of advisory board members and global technology executives across 30+ regions where it deliver world-class thought leadership on the most critical macro-economic trends that are impacting global technology leaders and fellow members of the senior leadership team to help them to lead boldly and authentically, to inspire employees and foster a culture of trust across the C-suite, with the Board of Directors and with line-of-business leaders.

    To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2022 CIO Executive Leadership Summit Series event schedule, click here.

  2. HMG Strategy’s 2023 New York and Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summits. These events are custom designed for corporate innovation and business technology leaders, aimed at exploring the top business and operational challenges and opportunities in the global enterprise where innovation can be delivered. World-class speakers and attendees at these events candidly share the top organizational and cultural challenges that must be overcome and fresh approaches that are needed for innovation to succeed.

    To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2022 New York Global Innovation Summit and to register for the event, click here.

  3. HMG Strategy’s 2023 CISO Executive Leadership Summit Series. These CISO-focused events bring together the world’s leading CISOs, security executives and industry experts where they explore the top cybersecurity, business, staffing, funding and communication challenges facing organizational security leaders and their teams. Timely topics explored at these events include recommendations for communicating cybersecurity threats and risks with the CEO, Board of Directors and line-of-business leaders as well as opportunities for positioning security as a competitive advantage.

    To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CISO Executive Leadership Summits and to register for these events, click here.

  4. HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Women in Technology Summit. This unique, annual event is developed by and geared towards global female business technology executives. Critical topics explored at these events include the top challenges and opportunities facing female business technology leaders as well as insightful best practices for accelerating their career ascent, leading effectively in a male-dominated C-suite, addressing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) from a female leadership perspective and successful strategies for retaining up-and-coming female leaders.

    To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2022 Global Women in Technology Summit on October 17 and to register for the event, click here.

  5. 2023 RSA Conference. The RSA Conference is one of the industry’s top cybersecurity events that brings many of the world’s cybersecurity professionals together. The 2022 RSA Conference included more than 200 sessions which ranged from keynote presentations to interactive panels and seminars.

    To learn more about the 2023 RSA Conference, click here.

  6. 2023 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium. Although in-person attendance was limited due to space restrictions, this annual event has been produced for nearly 20 years and continues to focus on critical themes impacting CIOs in their roles. For instance, the theme for the 2022 symposium focused on ‘Digital Ecosystems: Reshaping the Future of Business?,’ including the social, political and technological forces that continue to impact businesses “in often unpredictable ways.”

    To learn more about the agenda and speakers for the 2022 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, click here.

  7. Black Hat USA 2023. Now entering its 26th year, Black Hat has created a unique hybrid event experience that’s designed to enable cybersecurity professionals a choice in how they participate and to discover the latest cutting-edge research, developments and trends. The 2022 event opened with four days of training sessions, followed by a two-day conference.

    To learn more about Black Hat 2022, including highlights and the schedule, click here.

  8. AWS re:Invent 2023. This event which is focused on cloud innovation and leadership has quickly become one of the most-attended events in the industry. Keynote presentations and sessions range on topics from Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to AI/ML, analytics and architecture as well as industry trends and opportunities.

    To learn more about the AWS re:Invent 2023 agenda and top speakers, click here.

  9. 2023 Gartner IT Symposium|Xpo. This long-running event is focused on technology, strategy and leadership insights. Topic areas covered in the 2022 Gartner Symposium include accelerating the digital business; data, analytics and AI; the future of work; cybersecurity; culture and DEI; and leadership and talent. Gartner analysts and distinguished executives typically address keynotes and sessions.

    To learn more about the 2022 Gartner IT Symposium|Xpo, click here.

  10. The 2023 U.S. CIO 100 Awards. This recognition program, now in its 35th year, acknowledges 100 organizations and their technology leaders for achievements in technology innovation. Winning projects are determined by a panel of external judges (including former CIOs) that have achieved demonstrable business value through the innovative use of technology, created a competitive advantage, improved business processes, enabled growth and enhanced customer relationships.

    To learn more about the 2022 U.S. CIO 100 Awards along with top speakers and sessions, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO, CISO and Global Innovation Summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Peer Actionable Insights Services Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0da54cd-e747-43bf-ba29-b137677fcfd3


