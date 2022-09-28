U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,670.25
    +9.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,327.00
    +124.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,317.50
    -16.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,677.30
    +8.90 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.84
    +1.34 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.40
    +6.20 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    18.25
    -0.09 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9590
    -0.0008 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    -0.0860 (-2.17%)
     

  • Vix

    32.76
    +0.50 (+1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0659
    -0.0072 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5750
    -0.2160 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,070.48
    -1,200.33 (-5.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -23.32 (-5.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,951.92
    -32.67 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Cionic gets $12.5M to accelerate its assistive mobility wearable

Brian Heater
·2 min read

There’s been plenty of excitement on the robotic exoskeleton front in recent years. For the most part, these devices slot into two categories: 1) workplace assistance and 2) mobility assistance. The first is designed specifically for workers who have to stand for long periods and hold heavy equipment -- a little extra boost can go a long way. The second can go a ways toward helping people with all sorts of mobility issues.

Soft exoskeletons have been a growing part of the latter category. You’re invariably going to lose some of the strength you’ll find with rigid assistive systems, but building this sort of functionality into garments makes for a much more comfortable setup than big, heavy devices. Earlier this year, Bay Area-based Cionic received FDA approval for its own offering, the Neural Sleeve.

Image Credits: Cionic

The system was designed to help increase mobility for people living with a variety of conditions, includes strokes, cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis. Founder and CEO Jeremiah Robison cites his own daughter’s struggles with cerebral palsy as the inspiration behind the startup’s 2018 founding. The Neural Sleeve is controlled by a connected smartphone, allowing wearers the ability to augment their own movements with a little electronic support.

The company describes its technology thusly:

Cionic builds bionic clothing that can analyze and augment human movement, enabling the body to move with more freedom and control than with crutches, walkers, or wheelchairs. Cionic thoughtfully combines the diagnostic power of a gait lab with the therapeutic power of Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) into a lightweight, durable garment that can be worn anywhere and work everywhere.

This morning, Cionic announced a $12.5 million Series A. The round, led by BlueRun Ventures, and featuring Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund and LDV Capital, brings its total raise to $23 million, all told.

Image Credits: Cionic

“The clinical trials CIONIC completed in Ohio helped secure FDA clearance, demonstrating that this is an innovative company with the potential to significantly improve the lives of more than 35 million Americans currently struggling with mobility differences,” investor J.P. Nauseef of JobsOhio says in a comment provided to TechCrunch. “With Ohio talent supporting clinical learnings, we are optimistic that CIONIC’s Neural Sleeve will continue to positively impact the lives of individuals with movement challenges.”

The new funding will go, in part, to accelerating the manufacturing and delivery of the Neural Sleeve.

Recommended Stories

  • Rogue Police Forces Could Threaten Brazil’s Democracy

    Fears of a military coup have dominated the run-up to Brazil's election. But violent cops may be right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's most dangerous ally.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Column: Student debt relief might cost $420 billion. That's a bargain

    Conservatives says student debt relief is too expensive, but a new Congressional Budget Office estimate shows it's a pittance.

  • Gold futures log back-to-back declines, notch lowest close since April 2020

    Gold futures declined Monday, with prices for the most-active contract ending at their lowest since early April 2020. "Last week's series of interest rate hikes by central banks had put gold under heavy near-term pressure and with no prospect of the banks changing course in the coming months, the medium-term outlook also looks gloomy for the precious metal," said Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money. December gold fell $22.20, or 1.3%, to settle at $1,633.40 an ounce on Comex, the low

  • Five Headaches Awaiting Italy’s Next Prime Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Giorgia Meloni is set to become premier after her right-wing coalition won Sunday’s elections, but she will have little time to pop the prosecco.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure

  • Why Walmart’s leap into the metaverse could help Roblox

    Walmart Inc. released two sites on Roblox Corp.'s "metaverse mega-platform" Monday, just in time for the holidays, and one of those sites is aimed squarely at a demographic the platform has targeted for needed growth.

  • Apple Suppliers Drop as Firm Said to Ditch IPhone Output Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in Apple Inc.’s Asian suppliers extended losses Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the Californian company is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendu

  • French drugmaker Sanofi expects positive boost from currency markets in Q3

    PARIS (Reuters) -French drugmaker Sanofi said it expected a positive boost to its third-quarter business results from movements on the currency markets, helped by the strength of the U.S. dollar since Sanofi does much of its business in the United States. Sanofi said its preliminary estimate of currency impacts on its third-quarter 2022 sales was for a boost of approximately 10% to 11%, and for a lift of around 12% and 13% on its business earnings per share (EPS). Sanofi will report third-quarter results on Oct. 28.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St deep in bear market as S&P 500 hits new two-year low

    The benchmark S&P 500 erased gains of up to 1.7% by early afternoon trading to hit lows last seen in late November 2020, leaving investors worrying about how much further stocks would have to fall before stabilizing. Analysts at Wells Fargo now see the U.S. central bank taking its target range for the Fed funds rate to 4.75%-5.00% by the first quarter of 2023. "It's just a continuation of Jerome Powell's digging in and trying to really let markets, investors and the world know that we are going to have to continue to hike rates to get this inflation story that still remains unchecked... it'll be interesting to see if markets end in the red today," said Brandon Pizzurro, director of public investments at GuideStone Capital Management.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for September 28th

    AVNS, ARCE and DCO have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 28, 2022.

  • How Donald Trump Paid Less In Taxes Than A Household Earning Only $20,000 Per Year

    Donald Trump has taken a lot of heat over the years about his income taxes or, more specifically, his ability to get out of paying what most would consider his fair share. Trump has kept a tight grip on his tax returns, becoming the first president in 40 years not to release them to the public. According to data reported by The New York Times, Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 — less than the average of $819 paid by households making over $20,000 per year in 2017. Acc

  • KB Home (KBH) Down 29.2% YTD: Lower Orders & Higher Rates Ail

    Rising rates and affordability issues are potent headwinds for KB Home (KBH).

  • BOJ board agreed on need for vigilance on sharp yen moves, easy policy to stay

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan (BOJ) board members agreed the inflationary impact of the yen's recent sharp moves must be closely scrutinised, but policymakers reiterated their resolve to keep policy loose even as the currency's rapid fall has unsettled financial markets. In minutes of the BOJ's July policy meeting released on Wednesday, one member said the downward pressure on the yen may ease as the global economic slowdown begins to weigh on inflation and long-term interest rates across the world. At the July 20-21 meeting, the BOJ projected inflation would exceed its 2% target this year in fresh forecasts, but maintained ultra-low interest rates and signalled its resolve to keep monetary super loose.

  • Dow Jones Closes Lower; Top-Rated Lithium, Solar Stocks Show Green Shoots

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower after a day of uneven trading. The index rose sharply in the morning but reversed to session lows in the afternoon. At closing bell, it  pared some loss and ended 0.

  • Gilt yields pull back from multi-year highs as BoE and Treasury seek to calm nerves

    U.K. bonds rallied on Tuesday, forcing yields down from multi-year highs, as the selloff sparked by the government's tax-cutting budget ran out of steam

  • World Bank Cuts China Growth Forecast as Covid-19, Real-Estate Crunch Take Toll

    Emerging East Asian economies are expected to outpace China for the first time since 1990, as the world’s second-largest economy struggles with a real-estate crunch and the government’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid.

  • HSBC Sees Bank of England Hiking Bank Rate to 4.25% by 1Q 2023

    Janet Henry, global chief economist at HSBC Holdings Plc, discusses the state of the UK economy and Bank of England's policy. She also talks about rising inflation in European economies, the implications for European Central Bank policy, and the growth outlook for China. She speaks with Yvonne Man and David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Ed Francisco on Philippine Investment Outlook

    Ed Francisco, President of BDO Capital & Investment, the investment banking arm of the Philippines biggest lender BDO UNIBANK, discusses his views on Philippines capital markets, the economy and deal environment in the country. Francisco speaks to David Ingles, Yvonne Man and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Apple Heartbreak, Bond Breakout, They Asked Evans, Trading Tesla, Going Nuclear

    Treasury yield spreads continue to move if not into a healthy configuration, at least a healthier-looking direction.

  • Planet Fitness Gets Another Buy Rating. Wall Street Sees More Room For Growth.

    Raymond James's Joseph Altobello lifted his rating on the gym chain to Buy from Market Perform, the equivalent of Hold.