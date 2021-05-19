U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

CIOReview Names ThroughPut Inc One of the Most Promising Supply Chain Solution Providers of 2021

·4 min read

Leading provider of AI-powered, demand-driven supply chain solution recognized by Top US Business Magazine for delivering sustainable operational efficiencies

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- ThroughPut Inc, the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, today announced that it has been awarded the "10 Most Promising Supply Chain Solution Providers of 2021" by CIOReview Magazine, a renowned and trustworthy platform and knowledge source for C-suite executives, decision-makers and industry experts.

CIOReview Names ThroughPut Inc One of the Most Promising Supply Chain Solution Providers of 2021

Founded in 1987, CIOReview is a leading technology magazine that is at the forefront of guiding enterprises through the continuously evolving business environment with vendor-neutral information about the solutions and services. To assist logistics businesses to find accomplished supply chain solution providers, a distinguished panel of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board, researched and shortlisted the best solution providers. They evaluated and selected ThroughPut Inc for its capabilities to streamline supply chains while also making them efficient and eco-friendly.

Within just 90-days, ThroughPut's comprehensive AI-powered product enables companies to rapidly improve industrial material flow & free cash flow leveraging their existing data. With actionable, accurate and real-time insights and recommendations, ThroughPut helps Chief Operating Officers, Chief Financial Officers and Supply Chain leaders break down silos. A significant outcome is the ability to achieve real-time visibility to unlock additional capacity, and automatically predict, pivot, and reorient material flow to meet customer demand on time, in full, every time.

"We are glad to announce ThroughPut in our annual ranking list of 10 Most Promising Supply Chain Solution Providers 2021," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "This recognition will strengthen ThroughPut's sustainable distribution and positive attention from several other companies. We congratulate ThroughPut on this prestigious recognition and look forward to seeing their impressive growth streak continue."

"We are honored to be recognized by CIOReview," said Ali Raza, Founder & CEO of ThroughPut Inc. "This award is testament to the significant customer impacts delivered by our product, and the incredible communities of leaders and innovators that have supported our journey to date. It has been a truly global effort to transform supply chain management through digital means. We have proven that supply chains need to be treated more like supply springs, thus producing superior results. To help operations leaders manage these expanding and contracting springs, CIOs need quick wins by leveraging their existing data systems to bring immediate control in these dynamically changing supply chain environments. In short, companies don't have until 2023 to first realize ROI from their data. They have until the end of the quarter and ThroughPut enables that. Organizations need to cut out complexity by focusing on their constraints, and managing their operations variability. ThroughPut scales the operational logic the likes of which Shewhart, Goldratt, Taylor, Ohno, and Deming left behind, and productize it through AI software. At ThroughPut, we are in the business of helping our customers get quick results from supply chain optimization, not only to improve free cash flow, but also to capture market share, already within a quarter of signing on."

Additional Information

Additional Resources:

Press Contact
Tina Jacobs
pr@throughput.ai

About ThroughPut Inc:

ThroughPut Inc. is the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supply Chain pioneer that enables companies to optimize their Operations by leveraging their existing Data Systems to increase Output, Quality and Profitability across their entire enterprise. ThroughPut's AI software is designed by Fortune 500 Supply Chain & Logistics leaders, Silicon Valley AI and Analytics pioneers, and top global Operations Experts in the areas of the Theory of Constraints, Lean Manufacturing, Supply Chain Automation, Total Quality Management, and over four-dozen other leading best practices now digitized as part of the ELI software, with hundreds of years of hands-on experience in the space.

To learn more about ThroughPut Inc, visit www.throughput.ai

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the 10 Most Promising Supply Chain Solution Providers - 2021" and shortlisted the best solution providers. For more info, visit: www.cioreview.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cioreview-names-throughput-inc-one-of-the-most-promising-supply-chain-solution-providers-of-2021-301295256.html

SOURCE ThroughPut Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/19/c6015.html

