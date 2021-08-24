The CIO's Guide to Building Future IT Capabilities: Trusted and Secure Enterprise -- Embedded Trust

MarketWatch

Netflix (NFLX) dropped the first photos of its live-action adaptation of “Cowboy Bebop” on Monday, and fans of the anime classic dominated Twitter (TWTR) and Google (GOOGL) trends as they either raved or ranted about how successfully the actors have embodied the beloved illustrated characters. The space western based on Shinichirō Watanabe’s cult 1998 anime series follows three bounty hunters — Spike Spiegel (played by John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) — who hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. “But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them,” notes the Netflix show synopsis.