U.S. markets open in 6 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.25
    +12.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,362.00
    +81.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,375.00
    +70.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,214.90
    +8.30 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.87
    +0.23 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.50
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.15
    -1.41 (-7.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7950
    +0.1150 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,822.55
    -249.07 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,263.37
    -0.08 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.43
    +14.41 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

The CIO's Guide to Building Future IT Capabilities: IT Products and Services -- Ecosystem Management

ReportLinker

New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The CIO's Guide to Building Future IT Capabilities: IT Products and Services -- Ecosystem Management" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130433/?utm_source=GNW
null
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130433/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • JD.com Surges After Sales Beat Allays Tech Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s shares soared as much as 10.5% after the e-commerce giant reported revenue that beat estimates, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has depressed growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant’s shares gained by the most in almost a month in Hong Kong after it posted a better-than-expected 26% rise in revenue to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June. Star fund manager Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, which ha

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • FAA to Review Boeing Employee Reports of Pressure Over Safety Issues

    The Federal Aviation Administration is launching a broad review of how Boeing employees handle safety matters on the agency’s behalf after some company engineers said they face undue pressure.

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Chinese Court Says Cryptocurrency Is Not Protected By Law

    The Supreme Court of the northern Shandong province in China has ruled that “cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” What Happened: While delivering a verdict in a case that involved a potential fraud related to the purchase of crypto, the Supreme Court said in a statement that “investing or trading cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” This could become another significant blow to China’s crypto industry after the crackdowns on crypto mining across the country. As per the case, a Chinese pl

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Unity, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) was one of the most successful tech IPOs of 2020. The gaming engine company priced its initial public offering at $52 a share last September, the stock opened at $75 on the first day, and it's now trading above $120. Is Unity's stock worth buying after those big post-IPO gains?

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Biggest Stock Picks

    Berkshire Hathaway's top holdings include a technology stock, two financial giants, and two of the best known consumer brands companies in the world.

  • Top Communications Stocks for September 2021

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Retirement Savings Tips for 35-to-44-Year-Olds

    If you are 35 to 44 or older, consider these tips to manage caring for children and aging parents while still saving enough for retirement.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • Top Consumer Staples Stocks for September 2021

    These are the consumer staples stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Why Shares of Centennial Resource, Core Labs, and Peabody Energy Are on Fire Today

    Oil stocks across the board are flying higher today thanks to the sharp reversal in oil prices, but small-cap stocks are shining the brightest, with Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV) and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) leading from the front. The double-digit price tumble in shares of Centennial Resource and Core Labs last week has presented investors in oil and gas stocks with the perfect opportunity to scoop up some shares today. Crude oil prices are reversing today after a week-long decline and are up more than 5% this morning.

  • Analyst Report: JD.com, Inc.

    JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

  • S.Korea set to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

    South Korea is likely to bar Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc from charging software developers commissions on in-app purchases, the first such curbs by a major economy that could hurt the tech giants' lucrative revenue streams. The parliament's legislation and judiciary committee is expected on Tuesday to approve the amendment of the Telecommunications Business Act, dubbed the "Anti-Google law," banning app store operators with dominant market positions from forcing certain payment systems. Lawmakers in South Korea started raising the issue of the tech giants' commission structure since the middle of last year.

  • Why Uber And Lyft Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) are trading lower Monday after a California judge ruled that classifying gig workers as independent contractors rather than employees is unconstitutional. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch found Proposition 22 to be unenforceable because of a section that "limits the power of a future legislature to define app-based drivers as workers subject to workers' compensation law." "It appears only to protect the economic interest

  • Why You Can’t Find Everything You Want at Grocery Stores

    New supply problems appear weekly, driven by shortages of labor and raw materials, and some food companies anticipate disruptions into 2022.