U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,691.00
    -41.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,442.00
    -308.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,410.00
    -145.75 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,696.80
    -24.00 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.90
    -1.25 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.60
    -17.40 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.57
    -0.31 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9649
    -0.0090 (-0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.93
    -0.67 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0792
    -0.0093 (-0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6510
    +0.5290 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,343.77
    +598.13 (+3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.12
    +12.34 (+2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,874.93
    -130.46 (-1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Cipia announces over $9M funding

·2 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that the company has secured over $9M (32.6M NIS) of funding via Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE). The funding was led by Alexandre Weinstein (member of the Board, stakeholder in Cipia and founder of Olive Tree Ventures) via a private company in his ownership, alongside Cartridge Holdings Ltd and Professor Eli Talmor, Executive Chairman of Cipia's Board.

Cipia Logo
Cipia Logo

 

Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cipia, said "This investment is a powerful vote of confidence in Cipia's business strategy, from both new and existing investors. We will use this new funding to expand our business activity in global markets, specifically the US, Europe and China, and strengthen our presence in these markets as a dominant player in the growing vehicle in-cabin monitoring market."

The investors purchased 36,612,753 restricted shares of Cipia stock for 0.89 NIS per share, which is 13.96% higher that the closing price of the stock on the day before approval of the investment by the Board of Directors (0.78 NIS).

The newly raised funds will be used to continue investment in research and development of Cipia's vehicle in-cabin sensing solutions, and to strengthen its marketing and sales activities with emphasis on the US, European, and Chinese markets.

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company's product lineup includes: Driver Sense – driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and Cipia-FS10, a video telematics and a driver monitoring solutions for telematics service providers and fleets.

Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology, which has been selected by OEMs globally and serves vehicles on the roads today.

To date, Cipia holds 25 design wins, on 8 different platforms, across 5 car manufacturers. Cipia's OEM customers currently include an electric car manufacturer in the US, SAIC Motors, Chery, an American car brand in China, and one additional leading car manufacturer in China.

Cipia is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish, for better and safer mobility.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1361126/Cipia_Logo_v1.jpg

Cipia Company Contact:

Lazer Cohen
lazer@westraycommunications.com
347-753-8256

Liat Rostock
Liat.R@cipia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cipia-announces-over-9m-funding-301636466.html

SOURCE eyeSight Mobile Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • Porsche Ekes Out Gain in Landmark IPO Weathering Tough Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG gained during its robust trading debut after parent Volkswagen AG set the final listing price for the sports-car maker at the upper limit in a bid to defy deep market upheaval.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, Starbucks and Vail Resorts

    Top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

  • Risk-Off Sentiment Returns With Focus on Inflation: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Risk-off sentiment returned to markets on Thursday as concern about inflation and the risk of global recession overshadowed the Bank of England’s move to restore calm.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge:

  • Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Netflix's shares after Atlantic Equities upgrades the company's stock to "Neutral" and the streaming platform announces plans to limit password sharing.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $17.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day.

  • Cathie Wood just called out the Fed's biggest blind spot and warns of significant 'price deflation in the pipeline' — here are the top 3 stocks she likes right now

    The super investor isn't thrilled with the Fed. But she's still bullish.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • Senators Propose Letting Americans Buy $30,000 in I Bonds

    The current cap on yearly buys of I bonds is $10,000 per person plus $5,000 through federal tax refunds. Two senators propose raising that limit to $30,000 in total.

  • Alphabet (GOOG) Reported Strong Quarterly Result Despite the Tough Macroeconomic Conditions

    Lakehouse Capital, an investment management company, released its “Lakehouse Global Growth Fund” July 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. July was an eventful month, and the fund returned 11.1% net of fees and expenses compared to 5.4% for its benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings […]

  • Wall Street Says Ignore the Treasury Rally. Fed Hikes Won’t Stop

    (Bloomberg) -- Some big bond investors say don’t be deceived by the Treasury market’s torrid rally Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapThe hawkish signals still coming out of the Federal Reserve

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • Why Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Palantir Bounced Back Today

    Shares of beaten-down big tech stocks Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) bounced back today, rising 2%, 3.4%, and 2.8%, respectively, as of 11:34 a.m. ET. There wasn't much company specific news from these three today, but their shares being down so much on the year already, combined with some marginally favorable news this morning on interest rates and geopolitics, was enough to get their stocks moving higher. Equity investors may not have noticed, but Treasury Bond yields may be determining your stock portfolio performance this year more than you think -- especially when it comes to technology growth stocks.

  • Why Shopify, PayPal, and MercadoLibre Stocks Rallied on Wednesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks charged sharply higher on Wednesday, as Wall Street focused on Treasury yields and foreign government moves to settle unrest in the financial markets. Shares of e-commerce kingpin Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose as much as 5.5%, digital payments denizen PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) jumped as much as 6.9%, and Latin American e-commerce and fintech leader MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) surged as much as 8.3%. Positive developments in the unfolding saga involving the British pound and a spike in U.S. Treasury yields provided the catalyst.

  • Biogen stock explodes higher after potential 'mega blockbuster' Alzheimer's drug study

    Biogen stock rips higher on a promising new drug. Here's what Wall Street is saying.

  • Why Fintech Stocks Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Were Flying Today

    Shares of fintech firms Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) were rallying today, up 6.1%, 3.7%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 3:36 p.m. ET. Today's rally appears to be all about interest rates.

  • Dow Jones Jumps 549 Points As Treasury Yields Tumble, But Now What? Eli Lilly Leads 7 Bullish Stocks

    The major indexes rebounded as Treasury yields tumbled from 4% as the Bank of England resumed bond buying. Eli Lilly led stocks showing bullish action. Here's what to do now.