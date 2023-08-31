U.S. markets closed

Circle K has a 30-cent discount per gallon of gas on Thursday afternoon. How to get it.

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Get 30 cents off per gallon at Circle K convenience stores – today between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time.
This deal is a gas, but you have to move fast: Get 30 cents off per gallon at Circle K convenience stores today between 4 and 7 p.m. local time.

As part of its Circle K Day celebration, the convenience store chain is giving customers a deal ahead of the Labor Day weekend. When you get gas between 4 and 7 p.m. local time, the price on the pump will reflect a savings of up to 30 cents per gallon, though the discount could be slightly different due to state laws.

The deal is good at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated U.S. fuel locations, while supplies last.

Circle K is not running the promotion in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina because of Hurricane Idalia, the company said, but will offer the deal on a future date.

Circle K in Indianapolis: Circle K wraps up summer with hot deal. How to get slashed prices on gas, eats and washes

Circle K in Louisville: A 30-cent discount on gas Thursday

If you visit a participating Circle K location, you could also get one of a limited quantity of fuel discount cards for 10 cents off per gallon, good daily through Dec. 31. (Note: customers can save 10 cents on every gallon by signing up to pay with Circle K Easy Pay Debit.)

You can also get 50% off car washes on Thursday.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Circle K gas deal: Get 30 cents off per gallon discount Thursday