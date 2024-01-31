Circle K will replace Casey's gas station in Menasha: The Buzz

MENASHA — A Circle K will replace the Casey's General Store at 1492 Appleton Road in Menasha.

On Tuesday, an electronic sign at the corner of Appleton and Midway Roads said the gas station was temporarily closed and a Circle K was coming soon. A banner on the doors of the business displayed a similar message.

Circle K will replace Casey's General Store at 1492 Appleton Road in Menasha. The location is pictured Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Circle K and Casey's did not respond to requests for comment about the sale and when the remodeling will be done. A public notice Wednesday in The Post-Crescent said Circle K applied for a license to sell fermented malt beverages in Menasha at 1492 Appleton Road.

Casey's sold the property to Indianhead Oil Co., LLC — which owns Circle K — in late January, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

The new Menasha location was not listed on Circle K's website, as of Wednesday morning. It did show that a Circle K at 1935 E. Calumet St., in Appleton is "coming soon." That location remained under construction Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Circle K will replace Casey's General Store in Menasha