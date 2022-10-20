U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

Circle Logistics Receives Armstrong & Associates’ Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL Award

·3 min read
Circle Logistics Receives Armstrong & Associates’ Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL Award

Circle clinches spot #42 on the list, demonstrating continuous year-over-year growth, with rankings based on 2021 gross DTM revenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics, one of the fastest-growing, privately held logistics providers, today announced the company is No. 42 on Armstrong & Associates’ Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL list, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private third-party logistics (3PLs) companies in the U.S.

“Being recognized with this award is a testament to our daily commitment to both groups of our customers - shippers and carriers,” said Andrew Smith, vice president of sales and operations, Circle Logistics. “Our ability to put customers first everyday, including offering great technology and personable service are the reasons we’re able to generate year-over-year revenue growth.”

Circle provides convenient, easy-to-use technology to supplement its first-rate customer experiences. One way Circle is gaining new customers is by live-tracking more than 90% of its loads, compared with competitors’ 40-60% - with very few competitors tracking 80% of loads. Enhanced visibility tracking is a key competitive advantage, especially during this season of heightened consumer demand. The ability to know where a load is on its journey provides vital insights for all stakeholders.

“As we provide top-notch service to our customers, our goal is to provide the tools for everyone to be successful so we can all grow together,” said Derek Holst, vice president of sales and operations, Circle Logistics. “Being recognized for our year-over-year growth is a nod to our well-established, yet agile growth strategy, innovation efforts and commitment to nurture relationships with our shippers and carriers.”

Circle's tech and customer service go hand-in-hand. Because the team has developed trust with their customers, the Circle network is being auto-booked without any human interaction using digital freight matching, a capability the company has diligently used for a competitive advantage within the last year.

“A lot of hard work and dedication goes into building a leading Domestic Transportation Manager/Freight Broker,” said Amy St. Peter, market research manager, A&A. “As recognition, Armstrong and Associates would like to congratulate Circle Logistics on joining a select group of Top 100 Domestic Transportation Managers.”

About Armstrong & Associates
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading third-party logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key information resource for 3PL market research and consulting. Visit them online at 3plogistics.com.

About Circle Logistics
Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication and Innovative Solutions. Circle provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit www.circledelivers.com.

Media Contact
Leah R. H. Robinson, APR
LeadCoverage
leah@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55ce190a-71fd-43d9-aca9-446aa45989c1


