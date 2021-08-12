U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

Circle Logistics Selected for FourKites’ Q2 2021 Premier Carrier List

Circle Logistics
·3 min read

FourKites’ Premier Carrier List showcases carriers, brokers and 3PLs with top visibility- related operational excellence

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (Circle), one of the fastest-growing Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers in the nation, today announced the company has been named to FourKites®’, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, Premier Carrier List (PCL) for the second quarter of 2021. FourKites’ tenth consecutive quarterly list showcases the hundreds of brokers, carriers and 3PLs worldwide who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport, as demonstrated by their ability to provide high-quality, consistent, accurate data on the vast majority of their loads.

“Being named a FourKites Premier Carrier demonstrates how committed we are to innovation, visibility and a digitally driven business model,” said Andrew Smith, vice president of sales and operations, Circle. “Given the supply chain issues of the past 18 months, visibility has become increasingly important. We've built visibility into our structure because we recognize the value it provides our clients.”

Premier Carriers are providing their shipper customers and the broader supply chain ecosystem with data that is being leveraged to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and optimize labor costs. This operational excellence translates directly into hard returns for these Premier Carriers, who experienced on average a 13% increase in annual load volume compared to the previous quarter.

“Circle Logistics is a valued visibility partner to FourKites, and their status on the Premier Carrier List shows their steadfast commitment to providing visibility information that improves supply chain operations for their customers,” said Jason Eversole, Vice President of Carrier Operations at FourKites.

A public-facing version of the Premier Carrier List is available here. Customers and the public can now access and search the list through an updated interface that filters carriers according to capabilities, transportation modes, geographies serviced and other relevant criteria. In addition, users can view carriers that are registered partners in the US Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay® program — a new feature that FourKites introduced in its Q1 2021 Premier Carrier List.

About Circle Logistics
Founded in Fort Wayne in 2011, Circle is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $500 million in freight spend. Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a
superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication, and Innovative Solutions, and provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air.

For more information, please visit www.circledelivers.com.

About FourKites
FourKites® is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 600 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com.

Media Contact:

Allison Mills
LeadCoverage
allison@leadcoverage.com


