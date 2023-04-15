Circle Teams with Tribe on a First-Of-Its-Kind Hacker House to Power Next Gen Web3 Developers

Initiative aims to provide developers and Web3 enthusiasts with hands-on training, personalized mentorship and more

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Internet Financial (Circle), a global digital financial technology firm, has collaborated with Tribe, Singapore's first government-supported blockchain ecosystem builder, to launch the Circle Hacker House today. The third phase of an ongoing collaboration, this two-day event is Circle's first in-person conference in the region and part of the first-of-its-kind comprehensive training and support program designed to facilitate the growth and upskilling of the Web3 developer talent pool in Singapore and Asia Pacific.

Attracting over 350 registrants consisting of developers, founders, innovators and Web3 enthusiasts, the exclusive Circle Hacker House provided an ideal platform for participants to forge new connections and gain hands-on experience and knowledge about the Circle ecosystem and the benefits of USDC through insightful sessions and panels. Participants also heard first-hand from Circle and other industry thought leaders on building a better future with technology, the Circle ecosystem, the Web3 industry outlook for 2023 as well as diversity and inclusivity in the tech sector.

In addition, the Hacker House served as the perfect launchpad for developers to generate ideas for the upcoming virtual Circle Hackathon scheduled from 25 April, 2023 to 22 May, 2023. The Hackathon's primary objective is to encourage participants to develop innovative solutions for real-world problems while building with Circle's APIs across various blockchains and creating an ecosystem of high-quality projects and use cases.

Circle and Tribe first kicked off their partnership in February with a Learn & Earn Campaign, followed by a Developer Bootcamp in March, both of which received tremendous support from the developer community, boasting over 2,700 participants for both initiatives.

Through this partnership, both Circle and Tribe aim to offer novice and experienced developers in Singapore and Asia Pacific a comprehensive training and support program to expand their knowledge and benefit from the Web3 ecosystem. Although the Web3 industry has witnessed steady growth since 2021, signaling what many expect to be promising prospects on the horizon, there remains a shortage of Web3 developers available for the growing industry, which presents a need to develop more talent.

"Asia is poised as the driving force behind worldwide Web3 innovations since its home to a diverse mix of skilled tech talents. There is a massive opportunity to upskill Web2 developers to learn aspects of Web3, and Singapore is at the forefront of this learning curve as a thriving landscape for tech entrepreneurs and open-source innovations," says Yi Ming Ng, CEO of Tribe. "We intend to support more developers to make their foray into Web3, which closely aligns with Circle's vision, and have built a unique learning journey for developers to learn, gain skills and experience in building projects, while developing industry use cases over time."

"Circle is invested in building a strong developer community and providing them with the tools and resources necessary to grow with the burgeoning Web3 ecosystem," says Sandra Persing, Vice President, Product and Developer Marketing for Circle. "We are excited to partner with Tribe on the Circle Hacker House among other initiatives, and we look forward to empowering future innovators to build on Circle."

"Partnering with Tribe is a cornerstone of Circle's ongoing initiatives to support and engage the developer community," says Raagulan Pathy, Vice President of Asia Pacific for Circle. "By equipping developers with the necessary skills and expertise to thrive in the Web3 space, we are not only building a strong foundation for the future of finance, but also unlocking new possibilities for innovation and growth in Singapore and the region."

Interested parties keen to participate in the May Circle Hackathon may register or visit here < link > for more information.

