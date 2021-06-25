U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,259.00
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,179.00
    +97.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,363.75
    +9.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,333.10
    +1.90 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.07
    -0.23 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.70
    +8.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1950
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.04
    -0.28 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3905
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6920
    -0.1430 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,233.34
    -718.02 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    793.81
    +7.19 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,126.92
    +16.95 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,066.18
    +190.95 (+0.66%)
     

Circle wants to help companies access DeFi lending markets with new API

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Cryptocurrency company Circle has announced that it plans to launch a new API for companies using Circle accounts to manage crypto assets — and in particular USDC stablecoins. The new API will let companies access decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols starting with Compound lending pools.

Circle is better known as one of the founding members of the Centre consortium with Coinbase. Along with other crypto partners, they have issued USD Coin (USDC), a popular stablecoin.

As the name suggests, stablecoins are cryptocurrencies with a fixed price. One USDC is always worth one USD. Auditing firms regularly check that issuers always keep as many USD in bank accounts as USDC in circulation.

The idea behind USDC is that you can manipulate money more easily. According to USDC backers, moving money from one person to another should be as easy as sending bitcoin from one wallet to another. Circle has its own solution with Circle accounts. Account holders can programmatically send, receive and hold USDC using standard API calls.

In particular, Circle has built ramps to bridge the gap between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies. With Payments, you can accept card payments, bank transfers and USDC transactions. Everything arrives in your Circle account as USDC. Similarly with Payouts, you can send bank transfers from your Circle account.

Now, Circle also wants to help you access more features with your USDC currently in your Circle account. With the upcoming DeFi API, you’ll be able to access DeFi protocols without having to manually send USDC tokens to another wallet. Circle will start with the Compound protocol.

Compound manages crypto-based lending markets. Some users provide crypto assets and contribute to liquidity pools. Others borrow crypto assets — they first need to provide another type of crypto as collateral.

Users who lend money on Compound are rewarded with interest rates. For instance, when you supply USDC using the Compound protocol, you get 1.74% in annual percentage yield (APY). As USDC is a popular collateral for the Compound protocol, it makes sense that Circle is embracing the protocol with its business accounts. It's an interesting addition to Circle's treasury infrastructure.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Recommended Stories

  • How Peter Thiel turned $2,000 in a Roth IRA into $5,000,000,000

    Roth individual retirement accounts were created to help middle class earners set aside money for retirement that they wouldn’t have to pay taxes on at withdrawal. But PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel has used his Roth IRA to amass a $5 billion nest egg.

  • Forget AMC and Gamestop: 10 New Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 New Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying. The post-pandemic marketplace, already under heavy strain amid fears of inflation and a dramatic drop in the prices of growth stocks […]

  • Oppenheimer Bets on These 2 Stocks; Sees at Least 80% Upside Ahead

    The stock markets are responding to conflicting signals lately, and the result is concurrent trends of volatility and gains that have been causing some confusion. Inflation has ticked up in recent months, as pent-up demand now let loose by the economic reopening is crossing limited supply and still-disrupted distribution chains. But there’s a strong feeling that the inflation is transitory, and that as people get back to work the inflationary trends will be pushed back by improved production and

  • Fedex down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo FInance Live to break down the key metrics of FedEx's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Nike up after hours following earnings report

    Sam Poser, Williams Trading Senior Equity Analyst, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key metrics of Nike's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • How Much Do You Need to Live Off Dividends?

    Dividends can be used to create passive income in an investment portfolio or grow wealth over the long term through reinvestment. Knowing how to live off dividends may be central to your retirement planning strategy if you want to avoid … Continue reading → The post How Much Do You Need to Live Off Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘You would have to tread very carefully’: Like Peter Thiel, you too can turn your Roth IRA into a pot of gold — with some serious caveats

    Peter Thiel transformed a tiny Roth IRA worth approximately $2,000 into a $5 billion tax-free behemoth, according to an article from the investigative news site ProPublica. “You would have to tread very carefully,” said Michelle Gessner of Gessner Wealth Strategies in Houston, Texas. “I don’t think it’s impossible for the average person to do their own smaller scale version of it,” said Malcolm Ethridge, executive vice president at CIC Wealth in Rockville, Md., and host of The Tech Money podcast.

  • Should I Buy Paysafe Limited (PSFE)?

    As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, hedge funds delivered their best returns in a decade. Most investors who decided to stick with hedge funds after a rough 2018 recouped their losses by the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. A significant number of hedge funds continued their strong […]

  • Ethereum: The Run to $9000 Was Delayed. Get Ready for the Next Try

    Now I am watching for a last more minor wave lower to ideally $1500-1300 before the rally to $9000 should commence.

  • Comcast considers buying Roku- RPT

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss Comcast’s interest in acquiring Roku as Comcast plans to better position itself in the media landscape.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Massive Upside Potential

    Of all the controversial plays on Wall Street, penny stocks take the cake. The risk-tolerant flock to these names as the potential for share prices to grow from pocket change to more than a few dollars is too tempting to ignore. That said, these tickers aren’t without their pitfalls. Some investors avoid them entirely, arguing that the bargain price tags are too good to be true. Rather, the fact that shares are trading at such low levels could reflect problems lying beneath the surface, whether

  • 12 Best EV Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best EV stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis on the EV industry, its history, current status, and future outlook, you can go ahead to the 5 Best EV Stocks to Invest In. In 2008, when Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) released its first […]

  • Here’s why Boeing’s stock will soar

    The aircraft maker's two big problems are temporary and it will soon see a boost to sales and cash flow from its massive backlog of orders.

  • U.S. inflation likely to remain elevated for up to four years - BofA

    BofA expects U.S. inflation to remain elevated for two to four years, against a rising perception of it being transitory, and said that only a financial market crash would prevent central banks from tightening policy in the next six months. It was "fascinating so many deem inflation as transitory when stimulus, economic growth, asset/commodity/housing inflations (are) deemed permanent", the investment bank's top strategist Michael Hartnett said in a note on Friday. U.S. inflation has averaged 3% in the past 100 years, 2% in the 2010s, and 1% in 2020, but it has been annualising at 8% so far in 2021, Bofa said in the note.

  • The 3 Hottest Electric Vehicle Stocks For 2021

    The electric vehicle boom has taken the stock market by storm, but we think there is still plenty of upside for savvy investors who know where to look

  • Organigram Holdings Inc. Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

    Organigram Holdings Inc. ("Organigram" or the "Corporation") (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) announced today that it has a filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. A corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission but is not yet effective.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Sometimes, following a leader makes the best investment strategy. And corporate insiders have long been popular leaders to follow. Their combination of responsibility to their stockholders and access to ‘under the hood’ information on their companies gives their personal investment choices an air of authority. The most important thing about these insiders is that whatever else they do, they are expected to shepherd their companies to profitability. Shareholders want a return on investment, Board

  • BlackBerry pleases its meme followers with first-quarter earnings beat

    The hardware firm turned security software outfit posted expected results across multiple accounting practices.

  • Berkshire Hathaway appears to buy back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc appears to have extended its drive to repurchase its own stock, even with its share price near a record high, according to regulatory filings and an analyst. Edward Jones & Co analyst James Shanahan estimated that buybacks have totaled about $5.15 billion between April 22 and June 22, and about $6.46 billion in the second quarter, based on Berkshire's average share price during the applicable periods. Berkshire did not immediately respond on Thursday to a request for comment.

  • John McAfee was one of the original genius-but-bizarre CEOs — and Elon Musk should take note

    The fantastical story of antivirus-software entrepreneur John McAfee in his later years should be a cautionary tale to other genius CEOs, especially Elon Musk.