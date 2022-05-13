Circles Life Australia Sim Only Mobile Plans Shaking Up The Industry

Sydney, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

The leading telecom operator in Australia has plans that offer a lot more flexibility for a lower price than the competition. The new plans are said to “shake up the industry.”

Sydney, Australia – Circles Life Australia has introduced a string of sim only mobile plans. The new plans have already gone into effect as of this writing. However, according to experts, the plans are poised to shake up the industry. Not only because they help people save money but also because they offer better value for money for consumers looking for excellent value from their telco.

The plans start at $10, including 5GB of data, unlimited talk and text within Australia, and a satisfaction guarantee. The guarantee is an assurance to Australians that if they are not happy with the plans for whatever reason, they can get their money back.

Most Australians will find that the 50 GB ($25AUD) data plan works best. The package includes unlimited talk and text within the country in addition to a satisfaction guarantee. It is worth keeping in mind that talk and text within the country are free with all the newly introduced plans, and the only difference higher up people go is the amount of data included within the monthly plan.

The sim-only mobile plans are said to be among the best in Australia, offered in the industry by a telecom operator with a reputation for caring about its subscribers.

Readers can check out all the plans by Circles Life Australia by visiting https://www.circles.life/au/plans.

“At Circle Life Australia our goal is to offer Australians more value for money. The revised plans are now better than they ever were before, and if anything these are the best deals you can find. If you have a sim or want to get a sim plan, this is your chance to do it and save a great deal of money in the process,” said a representative for Circle Life Australia.

She added, “Sim only plans are a dime a dozen, but our plans are shaking up the industry because we’re offering incredible value that nobody else can.”

About Circles Life Australia

Circles Life Australia was forged with the vision of revolutionizing the telecom industry by putting customers first. The network is powered by Optus 4G Plus, offering the best experience, coupled with the Circles.Life mobile app, which is the highest-rated of all telecom apps in the country. Many customers love that there is no lock-in contract, and all plans are backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, price matching, the most generous data prices, and BYO number options. The service, according to Circles Life Australia, makes customers feel special.

Circles Life Australia

