Circuit Breaker Market Worth USD 25.85 Billion at 6.6% CAGR by 2027 Owing to Increasing Number of Manufacturing Units in Asia-Pacific

Fortune Business Insights
·9 min read

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market : ABB, GE, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Larsen & Toubro Limited, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Kirloskar Electric Company, Camsco Electric, BCH ELECTRIC LTD, Salzer Group, Atom Power, Inc.

Pune, India, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global circuit breaker market is expected to experience a considerable growth by exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% between 2020 and 2027. The growth is attributable to the increasing focus on secured and reliable power supply that is driving the demand for these breakers across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Circuit Breaker Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Voltage (Low, Medium, and High), By Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), By End User, By Rated Voltage, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,”mentions that the market stood at USD 16.04 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 25.85 billion by 2027.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/circuit-breaker-market-100765

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market:

  • ABB (Zurich, Switzerland)

  • GE (Massachusetts, United States)

  • Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

  • Eaton (Dublin, Ireland)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

  • Larsen & Toubro Limited (Mumbai, India)

  • CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Mumbai, India)

  • Kirloskar Electric Company (Pune, India)

  • Camsco Electric (Taipei, Taiwan)

  • BCH ELECTRIC LTD (Delhi,India)

  • Salzer Group (Tamil Nadu, India)

  • Atom Power, Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

Report Scope & Segmentation –

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

6.6 %

2027 Value Projection

USD 25.85 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 16.04 Billion

Historical Data for

2016-2018

No. of Pages

210

Segments covered

Voltage; Installation; End User; Rated Voltage;
Regional

Growth Drivers

Electrification Initiatives to Propel the Adoption of Circuit Breaker Systems.
Increasing Adoption of Electrical Safety Regulations to Augment Growth.



Pitfalls & Challenges

Increasing Competition from the Unorganized Sector to Hinder Market Growth


COVID-19 Leads to Halting of Several Power Infrastructure Projects

The global pandemic has put tremendous pressure on the healthcare sector as the global agencies are diverting their attention towards containing the spread of the disease. As all the resources are being channeled towards fighting the novel coronavirus, there has been a significant drop in investments in the power industry. This is expected to hinder market growth in the near future. However, by following strict guidelines and the growing demand for renewable energy, the global market is anticipated to gain momentum in the forthcoming years.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/circuit-breaker-market-100765

A circuit breaker is a type of automated electrical switch that is primarily designed to protect the electrical circuit from damages caused due to short circuits or electrical overload. It efficiently detects a fault condition by interrupting the electric continuity and immediately discontinues electrical flow to prevent damages to the system. They are mostly adopted in several industrial applications such as commercial complexes, residential and commercial buildings, and hotels, among others.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Focus on Reliable Power Supply to Aid Growth

Rapid industrialization and the rising demand for efficient electrical infrastructure are propelling the companies to focus on R&D to develop advanced circuit breakers across the globe. The constant demand for reliable and efficient power supply is further expected to favor the sales of the breakers. Short circuits often lead to heavy economic loss and damage to the entire electric system. Therefore, constant efforts to modernize electrical infrastructures and the high demand for reliable power supply are expected to contribute to the global circuit breaker market growth in the forthcoming years.

SEGMENTATION

Medium Voltage Segment Held 45.2% Market Share in 2019

The medium voltage segment, based on voltage, held a market share of about 45.2% in 2019 and is anticipated to experience growth owing to the increasing preference for medium voltage circuit breakers across several industrial applications such as infrastructural and utility.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific to Remain Dominant; Increasing Number of Manufacturing Units to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant. The region stood at USD 6.14 billion in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing number of manufacturing units that is propelling the demand for these breakers in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

North America is anticipated to showcase exponential growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing investments by key players to develop electrical infrastructures between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Innovation by Major Companies to Consolidate Their Market Positions

Major companies in the global circuit breaker market are striving to maintain their stronghold by focusing on innovating and developing advanced circuit breakers and expanding their product portfolios. The other key players are adopting strategies such as partnership, collaboration, and merger and acquisition. This is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/circuit-breaker-market-100765

Industry Development:

  • August 2020 – Borsa Istanbul announced the launch of its new index-based circuit breaker function for the first time ever. The device will function efficiently by halting the session, as compared to the previous closing value.

Quick Buy - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100765

Table Of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Circuit Breaker Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Circuit Breaker Market Analysis (USDBillion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage

      • Low Voltage

      • Medium Voltage

      • High Voltage

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Residential

      • Commercial

      • Industrial

      • Utility

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – ByInstallation

      • Indoor

      • Outdoor

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Rated Voltage

      • Upto 500V

      • 500V- 1kV

      • 1kV-15kV

      • 15kV-50kV

      • 50kV-70kV

      • 70kV-150kV

      • 150kV-300kV

      • 300kV-600kV

      • 600kV-800kV

      • Above 800kV

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East and Africa

  • North America Circuit Breaker Market Analysis (USDBillion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage

      • Low Voltage

      • Medium Voltage

      • High Voltage

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Residential

      • Commercial

      • Industrial

      • Utility

TOC Continued…!


Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/circuit-breaker-market-100765


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:


Middle East & Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Monocrystalline Silicon, Multicrystalline Silicon, Thin Film, Others), By Grid Type (On-grid, Off-grid), By Installation (Ground Mounted, Rooftop, Others), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Utility) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Electronic Load Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Voltage (Below 600V, Above 600V), By Current (AC, DC), By Application (Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Automotive, Energy, Wireless Communications, and Infrastructure, Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Cryogenic Pump Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Positive Displacement Pump, Centrifugal Pump), By Cryogen Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Liquefied Natural Gas, Other), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Metallurgy, Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Marine, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

High Speed Motor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (AC Motors and DC Motors), By Construction (Induction Motors and Permanent Magnet Motors), By Application (Industrial Machinery, Aerospace & Transportation, Power Generation, Automotive, Household Applications, and Others), By Rotational Speed (3,000 – 6,000 RPM, 6,000 – 10,000 RPM, 10,000 – 15,000 RPM, and Above 15,000 RPM), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Small Station {Low Pressure and High Pressure}, Medium Station {Low Pressure and High Pressure}, and Large Station {Low Pressure and High Pressure}), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/circuit-breaker-market-9308


    (Bloomberg) -- Brightline Holdings, Fortress Investment Group’s rail company, will finalize the financing plans for its $8 billion project laying train tracks to Las Vegas from southern California within the next six months, Chief Executive Officer Michael Reininger said during a press briefing Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway Exp