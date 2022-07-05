U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

Circular Beauty Products Turning Trash into Treasure while Resolving Food Waste Issue, Says Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

“Beauty product brands should dig deep into the supply chain, from ingredient supplies to packaging. This could comprehensively set a positive tone in the overall circular economy model,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

United States, Rockville MD, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global circular beauty products market stands at US$ 2.4 billion and is predicted expand at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2032.

The market is growing owing to factors such as changing lifestyle trends, growing market for sustainable beauty products, eco-design packaging solutions, animal cruelty-free products, and chemical-free products.

Rapidly-changing fashion trends and government enforcements to produce zero waste beauty products in a few countries are anticipated to draw people’s attention to circular beauty products, resulting in increased demand for circular beauty products in the near future.

According to the United Nations, one-third of the total food production procured for human consumption is wasted or lost from the primary source. It is high time beauty product manufacturers cater to this issue by investing in developing beauty products from food waste ingredients.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7528

Skincare and haircare formulation manufacturers have been utilizing food ingredients, especially superfoods from food waste, which is a more eco-friendly and new development. However, food waste ingredients are not a niche idea from smaller beauty ingredients companies but an important step towards the sustainable future of beauty products.

  • French cosmetic giant L’Oréal announced an investment fund for improvising innovations in the circular economy on the occasion of Earth Day, on April 22.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By product, the personal care segment is projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.2 billion over the forecast period (2022-2032).

  • Among the sales channels, online sales are anticipated to expand around 2.2X in market value by 2032 and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.2 billion by 2032.

  • Female consumers are set to account for an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.1 Billion.

  • Europe is expected to hold around 33.5% of the global circular beauty products market share by 2032.

  • North America is predicted to provide an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 483 million by 2032-end.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7528

Winning Strategy

A key strategy for participants in the circular beauty products market has been to salvage waste from food and beverage companies that are intended to go to landfills. In addition, companies are using F&B byproducts that they reclaim and optimizing their utilization in the formulation of skin care products.

Companies are also focusing on manufacturing facilities for capacity expansion for bringing sustainable products to the masses and are investing in the research and development of innovative products, customized to fulfill the demand of niche consumer segments.

Manufacturers should increase their production, and, as a result, aim to offer innovative products that are tailored to the customized needs of consumers, with a focus on sustainability. Additionally, collaboration with retail channels should remain a vital strategy for manufacturers of circular beauty products, as they would become aware of the needs of consumers, and, in turn, develop application-specific products, catering to diverse customers across geographies.

Augustinus Bader, BYBI, Caudalie, Chanel, Circumference Inc., Earth Harbor, Fruu, Mark & Spensors, Monta Monta, Rabot 1745, Superzero, The Body Shop, Three Ships are key manufacturers of circular beauty products.

  • Aquafaba (chickpea salt water, usually discarded) has the same properties as egg white and can be used as a replacement for hair care products. Lush has launched a vegan protein shampoo made with Aquafaba, touting its protein and saponin properties to protect and strengthen fine hair.

  • British brand UpCircleBeauty launched an oil, scrub, and soap bar based on used coffee waste and chai spice granules.

  • Food supplier Daylesford Organic launched a bitter orange hand balm containing cold-pressed citrus aurantium from Seville orange peels.

  • Fruu combines locally-produced series of small batches of processed fruit waste bi-product beauty, such as natural lip balm, to create biodegradable beauty products and sustainable formulations, which at the same time brings additional revenue for small fruit producers.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7528

Key Segments Covered in Circular Beauty Products Industry Research

  • Circular Beauty Products Market by Product :

    • Personal Care

      • Body Care

      • Skincare

      • Haircare

    • Fragrances

    • Makeup

    • Others Products

  • Circular Beauty Products Market by Consumer Orientation :

    • Male Circular Beauty Products

    • Female Circular Beauty Products

  • Circular Beauty Products Market by Sales Channel :

    • Online Sales Channels

      • Company Websites

      • e-Commerce Platforms

    • Offline Sales Channels

      • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

      • Modern Trade Stores

      • Brand Stores

      • Beauty Salons

      • Pharmacies

  • Circular Beauty Products Market by Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the circular beauty products market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on product (personal care (body care, haircare, skincare), fragrances, makeup, other products), consumer orientation (male, female), and sales channel (online sales channels (company websites, e-Commerce platforms), (offline sales channels (hypermarkets/supermarkets, modern trade stores, brand stores, beauty salons, pharmacies)), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

About the Consumer Goods Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned consumer goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the consumer goods industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Check out more studies related to Consumer Goods, conducted by Fact.MR:

Nutricosmetics Market - Nutricosmetics Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market - Body Worn Insect Repellent Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Steel Pipe Coatings Market - Steel Pipe Coatings Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking-Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Baby Care Products Market - Baby Care Products Market report By Product Type (Baby Health Devices, Baby Feeding Accessories, Security Devices), By Buyer Type (Institutional, Residential), By Distribution Channel (Modern Retail, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers) - Regional Forecast 2021-2031

Ceramic Tiles Market - Ceramic Tiles Market Share, Size, Global Insights Report By Formulation (Dry Pressed Ceramic Tiles, Extruded Ceramic Tiles, Casting Ceramic Tiles), By Application (Ceramic Tiles for Walls, Ceramic Tiles for Flooring), By End Use, By Sales Type - Regional Forecast 2021-2031

Wet Wipes Market - Wet Wipes Market Analysis by Product Type (Cosmetic Wipes, Baby Wipes, Intimate Wipes, Household Wipes), by Technology (Airlaid, Spunlace, Wetlaid), by Sales Channel & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

Smoking Cessation Products Market - Smoking Cessation Products Market Analysis by Product Type (Chewing Gum, Patches, Inhalers, Lozenges, Nasal Sprays), by Therapy (Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), Non-NRT Therapy, E-Cigarettes), by Sales Channel & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

Skin Care Ingredients Market - Skin Care Ingredients Market Analysis by Product Type (Alpha-hydroxy acids, Beta-hydroxy acids, Hydroquinone, Retinol, Ascorbic acid), by Functionality (Active agents, Additives, Hyaluronic acid), by Source (Botanical-based, Mineral-based), by Application & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

Men's Personal Care Market - Men's Personal Care Market Analysis by Product (Personal Grooming, Skin Care, Hair Care), by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Self-Tanning Products Market - Self-Tanning Products Market Analysis by Product (Self-Tanning Lotions, Self-Tanning Gels), by Application (Self-Tanning Products for Men, Women), by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158


