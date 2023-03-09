U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

Circular Business Model for Egg Production Proves Promising in US

World Wildlife Fund
·3 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / In a new case study, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) analyzes how Kipster, a Netherlands-based egg producer, has successfully expanded into the US market while maintaining a focus on carbon neutrality, animal welfare, and using surplus food for animal feed. The company has expanded to demonstrate the possibility of its circular business model for animal protein being both viable and profitable in the US, despite differing regulations, operating norms, and consumer cultures.

A circular business model is designed to provide a product that, from source to end-of-life, has a net-zero or net-positive impact on the planet. This can be accomplished through efficiency, reusing or creating value from what would traditionally be considered waste, avoiding virgin material inputs, and/or negating carbon and other resource use.

"There's definitely some skepticism that a truly circular business model for animal protein can work in the US at a large scale. But Kipster has risen to the challenge and is working to prove that it can be done," said Katherine Devine, director of business case development with WWF's Markets Institute. "Importantly, the company has also opened up the doors to show exactly how they are working through these challenges. That kind of transparency is exactly what we need to propel the entire industry forward to a more sustainable future."

Kipster debuted a first-of-its-kind farm in the Netherlands in 2017, with a circular, carbon-neutral, animal-friendly egg production model. In 2021, the company expanded production into the US, reaching select markets in 2022, with additional markets planned for 2023. WWF's case study details how Kipster's practices differ from conventional egg production-including feed sources, animal environments, and raising roosters for meat-and how it has replicated that model in the US.

Sandra Vijn, Kipster's managing director for the US, added: "At Kipster, we're guided by core beliefs that farm animals should contribute to a sustainable and healthy food system; humans must respect the emotions and instincts of farm animals; and that crops should be grown for human food, not for animal feed. We're proof that a business can operate successfully without compromising our principles."

Read the case study here: Kipster's Journey toward US Expansion

Media Contact:

Lorin Hancock, Lorin.Hancock@wwfus.org

About World Wildlife Fund (WWF)

WWF is one of the world's leading conservation organizations, working for 60 years in nearly 100 countries to help people and nature thrive. With the support of 1.3 million members in the United States and more than 5 million members worldwide, WWF is dedicated to delivering science-based solutions to preserve the diversity and abundance of life on Earth, halt the degradation of the environment, and combat the climate crisis. Visit worldwildlife.org to learn more; follow @WWFNews on Twitter to keep up with the latest conservation news; and sign up for our newsletter and news alerts here.

World Wildlife Fund, Thursday, March 9, 2023, Press release picture
World Wildlife Fund, Thursday, March 9, 2023, Press release picture

© Kipster

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from World Wildlife Fund on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: World Wildlife Fund
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/world-wildlife-fund
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: World Wildlife Fund



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742959/Circular-Business-Model-for-Egg-Production-Proves-Promising-in-US

