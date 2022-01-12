U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

Circular Economy Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Industries and countries across the world are facing three crucial challenges: waste management, greenhouse gas emissions, and limited resource availability. Sustainably recycling and reusing products (i.

New York, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Circular Economy Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218440/?utm_source=GNW
e., supply chain circularization) can address these aforementioned challenges. Despite this advantage, the deployment of a circular economy in most industries is limited. This is mainly due to either lack of technology or high cost and low yield from the existing technology solutions. However, rising governmental pressure to curb emissions and manage waste in a sustainable and responsible manner is forcing industries to invest in sustainable technologies for energy production and manufacturing. At the same time, the declining resources are resulting in the shortage and increasing prices of raw materials. Both these aspects are driving the adoption of the circular economy. In recent years, with the shift towards sustainable practices and the adoption of automation, waste industry participants and industry players have fast-tracked the development of high potential circular technologies. These developments will improve the technical, economic, and sustainable viability of circular technologies and will, in turn, aid more wide-scale adoption of circular practices in the business models of different industries. This study analyses emerging disruptive circular technologies in terms of their technical development, applicability, and growth opportunities and illustrates the following:
•Identification of the major industries to focus on the basis of parameters including greenhouse gas emissions, resource consumption, and waste generation
•Impact of circularization in emissions and resources
•Analysis of the emerging disruptive technologies in the circular economy
•Key stakeholders across these technologies
•Patent landscape of disruptive technologies in the circular economy
•Growth opportunities for the adoption of circular economy
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218440/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


