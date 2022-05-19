U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

How a Circular Economy Can Transform Agriculture to Address Global Challenges

·1 min read

Lucent Bio released a whitepaper on how the global agro food system can integrate circularity at the same time as increasing yields and soil health.

VANCOUVER, B.C., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transitioning the agri-food sector into a sustainable, circular model is a multifaceted challenge that requires innovations in technology, products, practices, business, and sociocultural attitudes.

Global climate action policy and plans such as the European Union's Green Deal and Canada's Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy have developed aggressive targets that aim for net-zero emissions by 2050. These targets will have to be met at the same time as food security needs to be increased for a growing population. Producing more food needs to be done with an ever-decreasing environmental impact.

A circular economy is a robust way to reach climate action and food security targets because it has a smaller environmental impact while providing the agri-food sector with resiliency, improved yields and greater profits.

Lucent Bio - a Canadian crop nutrition Agtech start-up - is taking steps to achieve a circular economy model with a novel fertilizer that upcycles agriculture and food processing cellulose-rich co-products like lentil, pea or wheat hulls, into a sustainable source of crop nutrients. Soileos®, a bioactive fertilizer, that increases yields; improves soil health; sequesters carbon and minimizes negative environmental impacts such as groundwater pollution.

Lucent Bio released a whitepaper entitled 'Lucent Bio & A Circular Future' that describes how a circular economy will decrease environmental impact to reach climate action targets while providing the agri-food sector with resiliency and greater profits.

This whitepaper can be downloaded for free at: http://hello.lucentbiosciences.com/circular_economy_white_paper

Contact:
Devon Simpson | Marketing Coordinator
Lucent BioSciences, Inc.
7788371299
336760@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-a-circular-economy-can-transform-agriculture-to-address-global-challenges-301550803.html

SOURCE Lucent Bio

