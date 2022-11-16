Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics Market Forecast to Rise Over Next 7 Years - Compare the report on Douglas Insights
Some of the major players operating in the Global cleaning robot market are: Bio-Techne Corp., Biocept Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Precision Medicine Group LLC, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, and Qiagen N.V.
DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circulating tumour cell diagnosis and testing are becoming more common. It enables medical professionals to detect and quantify the tumour cells in the cancer patient’s blood. Unique methods are used for CTC diagnosis because these cells exist in the blood in different biological phenotypes, such as mesenchymal, epithelial, and mixed. As they are present in small quantities in the blood, detecting these cells requires isolation and enrichment, followed by a second detection phase. Special CTC identification devices make this otherwise complex diagnosis possible. This is one of the many reasons expected to propel industry growth. Hence, looking at the dire need for quality insights into the circulating tumour cell diagnostics market, Douglas Insights has now included CTC market research reports in its comparison engine.
This new addition to the engine enables medical professionals, analysts, experts, and organisations to compare and evaluate circulating tumour cell diagnostics market data. It helps professionals to compare research reports on price, publisher rating, number of pages, and table of contents. Furthermore, by comparing research studies globally, professionals can extract the quality information, findings, and insights needed to make better investment decisions. Accessing the market size, share, trends, drivers, and restraints using these research findings.
Market Drivers
Studies reveal that the circulating tumour cell diagnostic market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.5 percent from 2022 to 2027. In these five years, the expected growth is likely to be triggered by multiple factors.
The major growth factor is the growing cancer prevalence in patients worldwide. Unfortunately, cancer patients are increasing globally at a fast rate. In 2021, cancer will account for nearly ten million deaths worldwide. Moreover, new cases of cancer are diagnosed every year. Some common types are breast cancer, colon and rectum cancer, skin cancer, stomach cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer.
According to the World Health Organization, the high prevalence of cancer patients has been linked to economic and social development. These include a high BMI (body mass index), increased tobacco use, low vegetable and fruit intake, high alcohol use, and a sedentary lifestyle with no intense physical activity.
Furthermore, as the prevalence of cancer in patients of all ages rises, so does the need and demand for rapid and effective screening and diagnostic tests, as well as advanced technology to identify and treat cancerous cells.The increasing demand has propelled the circulating tumour cell diagnostics market's growth too. Recently, numerous tumour markers have been introduced into the market with companion diagnostics for diagnosing and monitoring various cancers. All these industry drivers continue to attract stakeholders and investors to aggressively invest in developing devices or technologies for early detection and diagnosis of cancer and pain-free treatment.
Stakeholders also show great interest in the CTC diagnostics market because patients demand and prefer minimally invasive procedures for diagnosing cancer. For example, liquid biopsy tests for CTC are the preferred choice for patients because the test results in limited trauma while ensuring rapid recovery due to its non-invasive nature. These quick and non-invasive methods for diagnosis give patients the strength to move forward with complex surgical procedures like surgical removal of the tumour, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.
On the other hand, the factors that might hamper or restrain the industry’s growth are the high research costs and lack of awareness. However, the market will grow faster than expected if investors are ready to place high stakes and more programmes for CTC diagnostic awareness are introduced. The prevalence of cancer is high, and the demand for preventive medicine among people is also rising. North America is currently the most important region for CTC diagnostics, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.
New technologies like CTC detection and enrichment methods and applications, such as RNA profiling, cellular communications, and multiple chromosomal abnormalities, are needed to ensure prevention and early detection. These techniques can detect and diagnose cancer early, so patients can seek treatment and increase their chances of survival and quality of life.
Key players
Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics Market Report Coverage
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size in 2018
US$ ** BN
Market Size Projection in 2028
US$** BN
CAGR (2018-2028)
9.5%
Largest Market
North America
Report Segmentation
By Cancer Type, By Technology, By Application
Regional Analysis
North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa)
Key Companies Covered
Bio-Techne Corp., Biocept Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Precision Medicine Group LLC, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, and Qiagen N.V.
Segmentations
By Cancer Type
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Prostate Cancer
By Technology
CTC Enrichment and Detection
CTC Direct Detection
CTC Analysis
By Application
Clinical/Liquid Biopsy
Research
Key questions answered in this report
COVID-19 impact analysis on the global Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics industry.
What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?
What is driving the Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market?
What are the key challenges to market growth?
Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?
Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market?
Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users
What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?
Unique data points of this report
Statistics on Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics and spending worldwide
Recent trends across different regions in terms of the adoption of Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics across industries
Notable developments going on in the industry
Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography
Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)
Table of Content:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Background
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
Scope of Report
What's New in this Update?
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Cancer
Recent Advances in Technology
Invasive Power
Circulating Tumor Cells
Phenotypic Characteristics
CTC Clusters
CTC Detection
Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs)
Circulating Tumor Cells -- Potential Uses
Proliferative Activity
Epithelial Marker Genes on Circulating Tumor Cells
Circulating Tumor Cells and Stem Cell-Like Phenotype
CTCs and Primary Tumor Cells: A Comparison
Metastasis
Future Directions
Metastatic Development in Cancer Patients
Circulating Tumor Cell Migration
Circulating Tumor Cell Detection
Methods
CellSearch Method
Epic Sciences Method
Maintrac
ISET Test
Challenges for Detection
Clinical Application of Circulating Tumor DNA
Circulating Tumor Cells as Predictor of Response to Therapy
Measurement of CTCs -- Applications
Conclusion
Chapter 4 CTC Diagnostic Technologies
Finding Circulating Tumor Cells
Why CTCs?
Current CTC Detection and Isolation Methods
New Technologies for Detection
Cancer Prognosis
Nucleic Acid-Based Methods
Clinical Testing
Summary
New Emerging Technologies
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the CTC Diagnostics Market
Overview
COVID-19 and Cancer Screening
Impact of COVID-19 on Company Revenues
Chapter 6 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Rising Incidence of Cancer Worldwide
Advantages Offered, by Noninvasivene Approach, by Circulating Tumor Cells
Advancements in NGS and Immunofluorescence Technologies
Growing Awareness About the Novel Diagnostic Methods for Cancers
Market Restraints
High Costs of CTC Diagnostics
Rarity of CTCs in Blood Samples and Lack of Skilled Professionals for CTC Diagnostics
Market Opportunities
Circulating Tumor Cells as a Therapeutic Target
Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Cancer Type
Global Market for CTC Diagnostics by Cancer Type
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Technology
Global Market for CTC Diagnostics by Technology
CTC Enrichment and Detection
CTC Direct Detection
CTC Analysis
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application
Global Market for CTC Diagnostics by Application
Clinical/Liquid Biopsy
Research
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
Global Market for CTC Diagnostics by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of World
…………….. ToC continued
