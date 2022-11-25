U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Global Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Diagnostics Fuels Sector

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global circulating tumor cells (CTC) market size reached US$ 9.54 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.24 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.41% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Circulating tumor cells (CTC) are cancer cells that split away from the primary tumor and appear in the circulatory system as singular units or clusters. They have different biological phenotypes, such as epithelial, mesenchymal, and mixed epithelial-mesenchymal. CTC levels in a patient's blood can allow early detection of cancer and act as a prognostic indicator. As they are in minimal quantity, several technologies are used for the isolation, enrichment, and detection of CTC, such as immunocapture, size-based separation, density-based separation, and microscopy. It also has wide-ranging applications in liquid biopsy, cancer research, drug development, and clinical biomarkers.

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market Trends:

increasing prevalence of cancer due to genetic disorders, rising alcohol consumption, and rapid lifestyle changes are key factors driving the market growth. CTC assists in the early identification and real-time monitoring of lung, breast, digestive tract, and prostate cancer. In line with this, the increasing utilization of CTC in patient screening for metastasis and preclinical studies of new cancer drugs is favoring the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally invasive (MI) diagnostic procedures and widespread adoption of CTC-based liquid biopsy to enable rapid recovery and limit trauma are providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of nanotechnology to improve the sensitivity and efficiency of CTC isolation and detection is providing an impetus to market growth. Moreover, increasing utilization in medical research to develop cell culture models for drug screening, disease modeling, genome editing, and tumor immunity is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Additionally, the increasing awareness amongst healthcare professionals and patients about the importance of early cancer diagnosis is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including rapid advancements in biomedical imaging and bioengineering technology, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and the rising demand for preventive medicine and companion diagnostics, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

  • CTC Detection and Enrichment Method

  • CTC Direct Detection Methods

  • CTC Analysis

Breakup by Application:

  • Clinical/Liquid Biopsy

  • Risk Assessment

  • Screening and Monitoring

  • Research

  • Cancer Stem Cell and Tumorigenesis Research

  • Drug/Therapy Development

Breakup by Product:

  • Kits and Reagents

  • Blood Collection Tubes

  • Devices and Systems

Breakup by Specimen:

  • Blood

  • Bone Marrow

  • Other Body Fluids

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospital and Clinics

  • Research and Academic Institutes

  • Diagnostic Centres

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market

6 Market Breakup by Technology

7 Market Breakup by Application

8 Market Breakup by Product

9 Market Breakup by Specimen

10 Market Breakup by End User

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • BioFluidica Inc

  • Creatv MicroTech Inc.

  • CytoLumina Technologies Corp.

  • Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

  • Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

  • Ikonisys Inc

  • Menarini Silicon Biosystems

  • Miltenyi Biotec

  • Qiagen N.V

  • Rarecells Diagnostics

  • Stemcell Technologies.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fccv05

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/circulating-tumor-cells-ctc-global-market-report-2022-growing-demand-for-minimally-invasive-diagnostics-fuels-sector-301687152.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

