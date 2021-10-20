U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

Cirio Becomes Official Partner of Alma Cooking School

·4 min read

BOLOGNA, Italy, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirio has signed a partnership with ALMA - La Scuola Internazionale di Cucina Italiana (The International School of Italian Cuisine), which has chosen it as official tomato. The partnership lasts three years and provides that Cirio products are sponsors in the product category of tomato in the many cookery classes organised by the School both in Italy and abroad.

"We are very proud to have signed this partnership", explains Pier Paolo Rosetti, General Manager at Conserve Italia, the cooperative consortium owner of the brand. "What unites us to ALMA is a common vision inspired by high quality, respect for raw material and exaltation of the Italian food and wine tradition that the whole world envies us."

ALMA school, founded in 2004 in Colorno (Parma) in the heart of the Italian Food Valley, is the most authoritative training center for future chefs, bakers and sommeliers as well as for those wanting to manage restaurants or accommodation facilities.

The partnership between Cirio and ALMA, which aims to affirm the quality of Cirio among professional operators of haute cuisine and chefs, will also be supported by a series of online and offline initiatives that will be carried out abroad, in the various countries where the School organizes distance learning courses in collaboration with local cooking schools.

"The collaboration with ALMA will give prestige to our brand wherever we export our tomatoes", comments Diego Pariotti, Commercial and Marketing Director of the Export Department at Conserve Italia. "This is a very important partnership for us because it is an addition to all the other precious collaborations already enjoyed by Cirio, such as those with the FIC, Federazione Italiana Cuochi (Italian Federation of Chefs), which has over 20.000 members, and with AVPN, Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (Authentic Neapolitan Pizza Association), which embraces Pizzamakers following the historical traditional recipes and procedures for the true Italian pizza.

Now the partnership medal collection is enriched with ALMA, allowing us to cover the entire range of catering professionals, from cooks to pizza makers to starred chefs".

Cirio tomato

The name Cirio has always been synonymous with top quality Italian tomatoes: with a history of more than 165 years, it is one of the oldest and most famous brands of the Made in Italy food industry. It has recently been recognized as a "historical brand" and has been included in the Register of the historical brands established by the Ministry of Economic Development.

Acquired in 2004 by Conserve Italia, Cirio is now sold in over 80 countries around the world, also through offices in France, the UK, Germany, the United States and Australia. On the European market, Cirio brand is the 1st true Italian brandmark sold in UK and in Romania, and has remarkable market shares in France, Belgium and Switzerland. For years, Cirio sales have consistently been growing in the United States and throughout South East Asia.

***

For more information, images or interviews please contact Zarya Williams at Panache PR on zarya@panachepr.com

Notes to Editors:

Cirio is a deliciously Iconic Italian brand delivering 100% truly Italian tomatoes, harvested and processed within 24 hours of picking with dedication, passion and skill by our farmers. All Cirio products are "guaranteed from seed to fork" which means every process is put under rigorous analysis and quality control to bring the truly authentic taste of Italy into every home in more than 80 countries around the world.

Cirio, the biggest Italian cooperative agri-food company, delivers the highest quality and most sustainable farming practices in the market. It sells its products at the best price possible whilst ensuring fair trade for its cooperative of farmers and respecting its ethical and environmental policies. Cirio is a champion of sustainability using renewable energies, reducing waste and emissions and leading the way environmentally. Its people are treated with respect which means the 14.000 associated farming companies all throughout Italy that make up the cooperative have a history of care and respect for the land. Farming skills and knowledge have been handed down from generation to generation and nowadays perfected with new advanced techniques advised by the specialised expert agronomists that work in the company's headquarters and also by means of advanced technologies such as phone apps, drones, weather forecasts and satellite visions. Across 10 production sites, over 550.000 tons of product is processed each year: tomatoes, fruit and vegetables.

No product has defined Italian cuisine more than the tomato and this is where the expertise of Cirio lies, since 1856, ensuring more than 160 years of passion bring versatility, intense vibrant colour and deep flavours - infusing Italian intensity and authenticity into every dish every day.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664807/CIRIO_ALMA_15__A___REV_5.mp4
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664808/CIRIO_ALMA_38____REV_5.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664461/cirio_payOff.jpg

