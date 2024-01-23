CISA Director Was Target of ‘Harrowing’ Swatting Incident

(Bloomberg) -- The home of the director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency was targeted in late December in a swatting incident involving a false emergency call, the agency said.

Police in Arlington, Virginia, received a hoax call at around 9 p.m. Dec. 30 claiming a shooting had occurred in Jen Easterly’s home, according to police files reported previously by the Record, a cybersecurity news website.

“One of the most troubling trends we have seen in recent years has been the harassment of public officials across the political spectrum, including extreme incidents involving swatting and direct personal threats,” Easterly said Monday in a statement provided by the agency.

“While my own experience was certainly harrowing, it was unfortunately not unique,” she said.

Celebrities, lawmakers and election officials have been targeted with swatting attacks, which can result in armed police storming someone’s home after receiving reports of a serious crime. Some swatting incidents have involved bomb threats. The White House was subject to such an incident earlier this month when a caller falsely reported a fire had trapped someone in the building.

Since December, the same month as the incident at Easterly’s home, several politicians have been swatted, including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Senator Rick Scott of Florida and Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

Incidents like these have been known to turn deadly. In 2017, gamer Andrew Finch was killed by police as they entered his home after receiving false reports that he had a gun and hostages.

The FBI announced last year it was creating a national database of swatting incidents to assist local police when assessing whether a home has been a swatting target in the past before dispatching officers.

