U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.25
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,965.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,055.50
    +9.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,215.60
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.31
    -0.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.00
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    +0.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1860
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.24
    -1.22 (-6.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3937
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1770
    +0.1270 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,814.88
    -659.59 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.41
    -19.03 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,135.75
    +30.03 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Cisco Appoints New Malaysia Managing Director to Lead Growth and Accelerate Digital Transformation for Malaysia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco, the worldwide technology leader, today announced the appointment of Hana Raja as Managing Director for its Malaysia business. Ms. Raja will focus on accelerating digital transformation of customers across the country, working closely with Cisco's partner ecosystem.

Hana Raja, Managing Director for Cisco in Malaysia
Hana Raja, Managing Director for Cisco in Malaysia

Ms. Raja brings with her 12 years' experience in strategic planning, business management and leadership roles across various sectors. Most recently, she led Cisco's Strategy and Operations for ASEAN over the past two years while based in the Kuala Lumpur office.

Ms. Raja has played a key role in driving Cisco's growth across the region in recent years through a structured approach in strategy development, commercial excellence, performance improvement and behavior change. Following her appointment, she aims to drive sustainable long-term growth for Cisco Malaysia.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Raja said: "With the country's increasing technological maturity, we have a unique opportunity to transform the way people, technology and partners connect, collaborate, and innovate. I look forward to leading Cisco onto this exciting journey of advancing Malaysia into a secured, trusted digital economy where businesses, investors, and our communities can seize the full potential of technology and its benefits."

Prior to Cisco, Ms. Raja was with Bain & Company, facilitating strategic transformation for companies in oil and gas, industrial goods, retail and automotive sectors across ASEAN.

"Malaysia is witnessing a major shift in the way businesses operate with technology driving the change. As a global leader in key sectors like Networking, Cybersecurity, and Collaboration, Cisco is best placed to partner with customers and help them succeed in their transformation. Hana's appointment highlights our long-standing commitment to retaining top talent in the industry and getting the best leadership team on board. Alongside her experience in Cisco and the ASEAN market, she is set to bring a new wave of energy that strengthens our vision to advance Malaysia's Digital Economy vision," said Naveen Menon, President for Cisco ASEAN.

Ms. Raja will be taking over from Albert Chai who is leaving Cisco after an illustrious career spanning nearly 10 years.

"We want to thank Albert for his immeasurable contributions to our customers, partners, and teams. Having been with us close to a decade, he leaves a great legacy, and we look forward to partnering with Hana to further build on that foundation," Mr. Menon added.

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

SOURCE Cisco

Recommended Stories

  • Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Is 'Stepping Down'

    J. Allen Brack, the President of Warcraft and Overwatch studio Blizzard Entertainment, is leaving his position less than two weeks after an investigation by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing made public explosive allegations of harassment and discrimination within the company.

  • Velodyne Lidar Chairman Joseph Culkin steps down from role for health reasons

    Velodyne Lidar Inc. said Monday that Joseph Culkin will step down as chairman of the board for health reasons, but will remain an "active" director of the board. Culkin co-founded Velodyne Lidar's predecessor company, Velodyne Acoustics, and has been on Velodyne Lidar's board since September 2016. The company named board member Michael Dee as Chairman. Dee was Chief Financial Officer of Graf Industrial Corp., which was the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that Velodyne Lidar merged wit

  • GXO CEO on the company’s spinoff from XPO Logistics

    Malcolm Wilson, GXO CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance on the company going public, expectations for future innovations, and expansion plans.

  • PlantFuel solidifies its executive leadership team, names new CEO, President and Chairman of the Board

    PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: BLLXF) (FSE: BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") has officially named Brad Pyatt and Maria Dane to its executive leadership team, while naming Brian Cavanaugh as Chairman of the Board. Together, these powerhouse experts have managed more than one billion in sales and bring more than 50 years of combined experience across a broad range of industries.

  • Herbalife CEO breaks down Q2 earnings

    Herbalife CEO John Agwunobi joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Herbalife's second quarter earnings as well as the company's plan for growth.&nbsp;

  • Shareholders Sour on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s Corporate Governance

    By John Jannarone Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) may finally need to change its recipe for corporate governance. The confectionary manufacturer and retailer, known for fudges and fro-yo, has seen its shares fall 20% in the last five years while the S&P 500 doubled. That poor performance contributed to a standoff with 7.5% […]

  • ContextLogic Appoints Former Google Executive Tarun Jain As Chief Product Officer

    Mobile eCommerce platform ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) (d/b/a Wish) has appointed Tarun Jain to the newly created position of Chief Product Officer, effective immediately. Jain will report directly to Wish Founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski. Jain will lead Wish's product organization and build out a product strategy and roadmap that aligns with the company's strategic goals. Jain was most recently Director of Product Management at Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google since 2017, where he incu

  • Stanley Black & Decker Named to Forbes Best Employers for Women 2021

    Stanley Black & Decker announced today that the company has been named in Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2021.

  • /R E P E A T -- Halo Collective Announces Changes to Board of Directors as Additional Steps Toward Creation of Akanda/

    Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo") (NEO: HALO) (OTCQX: HCANF) (Germany: A9KN) today announced changes to its board of directors (the "Halo Board") in furtherance of its previously announced reorganization (the "International Reorganization") of its international assets to create Akanda Corp. ("Akanda").

  • Pedro Mona Joins ForwardPMX as Global Director of Martech and Data to Lead Proposition and Product Service

    Mona joins global data and technology agency ForwardPMX as the company expands its consultancy team and continues to strengthen its data and technology services.

  • AP appoints Daisy Veerasingham as agency's president and CEO

    The Associated Press appointed Daisy Veerasingham, its executive vice president and chief operating officer, as the news cooperative’s president and CEO on Tuesday, setting her up to replace the retiring Gary Pruitt at the beginning of next year. Steven R. Swartz, board chairman and president and CEO of Hearst, called her a proven leader with a deep understanding of how AP operates and a clear vision for the future.

  • Headline Asia Announces the Close of Fund 4 at Over $100 Million

    TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 3 August 2021 - On July 31, 2021, early-stage venture capital firm Headline Asia (formerly known as Infinity Ventures) has announced they will close their fourth fun...

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Just when investors thought carmakers were over the worst of the chips crisis, BMW delivers a doozy

    Shares in the German auto giant fell 5% on Tuesday.

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • Robinhood Rockets 24% Higher. It Looks Like a Meme Stock.

    (HOOD) has profited off the meme stock movement. The gains have built slowly; the commission-free broker started the day up less than 1%, but climbed over the next three hours to trade as high as $45, 18% above the company’s $38 price of its initial public offering. ARK Investments bought Robinhood (ticker: HOOD) after the IPO and has continued buying, and the company was praised on Monday night by CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who said “the stock would soar” if it made a deal like Square’s (SQ) deal to buy Afterpay.

  • This crypto scam bilked investors out of $11 million — and paid action star Steven Seagal to promote it

    Prosecutors say the scam was one of as many as 20 similar crypto frauds run by a group of Serbian nationals that bilked investors out of as much as $70 million.

  • My ‘shifty’ husband keeps our $3.5M property business in his name only. I don’t want to get kicked out if he should die

    ‘What if he decides to divorce me? How will I be protected? He tells me everything is just fine and those issues will never be a problem for me.’

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • AMD stock closes at fifth straight record high following report Nvidia-Arm deal may get blocked

    MARKET PULSE Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares closed at a fifth consecutive record high on Tuesday following a report that Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) acquisition of Arm Ltd. may get blocked by U.K.