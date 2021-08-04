Cisco Appoints New Malaysia Managing Director to Lead Growth and Accelerate Digital Transformation for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco, the worldwide technology leader, today announced the appointment of Hana Raja as Managing Director for its Malaysia business. Ms. Raja will focus on accelerating digital transformation of customers across the country, working closely with Cisco's partner ecosystem.

Hana Raja, Managing Director for Cisco in Malaysia

Ms. Raja brings with her 12 years' experience in strategic planning, business management and leadership roles across various sectors. Most recently, she led Cisco's Strategy and Operations for ASEAN over the past two years while based in the Kuala Lumpur office.

Ms. Raja has played a key role in driving Cisco's growth across the region in recent years through a structured approach in strategy development, commercial excellence, performance improvement and behavior change. Following her appointment, she aims to drive sustainable long-term growth for Cisco Malaysia.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Raja said: "With the country's increasing technological maturity, we have a unique opportunity to transform the way people, technology and partners connect, collaborate, and innovate. I look forward to leading Cisco onto this exciting journey of advancing Malaysia into a secured, trusted digital economy where businesses, investors, and our communities can seize the full potential of technology and its benefits."

Prior to Cisco, Ms. Raja was with Bain & Company, facilitating strategic transformation for companies in oil and gas, industrial goods, retail and automotive sectors across ASEAN.

"Malaysia is witnessing a major shift in the way businesses operate with technology driving the change. As a global leader in key sectors like Networking, Cybersecurity, and Collaboration, Cisco is best placed to partner with customers and help them succeed in their transformation. Hana's appointment highlights our long-standing commitment to retaining top talent in the industry and getting the best leadership team on board. Alongside her experience in Cisco and the ASEAN market, she is set to bring a new wave of energy that strengthens our vision to advance Malaysia's Digital Economy vision," said Naveen Menon, President for Cisco ASEAN.

Ms. Raja will be taking over from Albert Chai who is leaving Cisco after an illustrious career spanning nearly 10 years.

"We want to thank Albert for his immeasurable contributions to our customers, partners, and teams. Having been with us close to a decade, he leaves a great legacy, and we look forward to partnering with Hana to further build on that foundation," Mr. Menon added.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

