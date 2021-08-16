U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.00
    -16.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,445.37
    -70.01 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,681.48
    -141.42 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.31
    -13.80 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.40
    -1.04 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1786
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2480
    -0.0490 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2310
    -0.3390 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,237.08
    +266.62 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,175.52
    -22.06 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.70
    -69.01 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Cisco beefing up app monitoring portfolio with acquisition of Epsagon for $500M

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Cisco announced on Friday that it's acquiring Israeli applications monitoring startup Epsagon at a price pegged at $500 million. The purchase gives Cisco a more modern microservices-focused component for its growing applications monitoring portfolio.

The Israeli business publication Globes reported it had gotten confirmation from Cisco that the deal was for $500 million, but Cisco would not confirm that price with TechCrunch.

The acquisition comes on top of a couple other high profile app monitoring deals including AppDynamics, which the company bought in 2018 for $3.7 billion and ThousandEyes, which it nabbed last year for $1 billion.

With Epsagon, the company is getting a way to monitor more modern applications built with containers and Kubernetes. Epsagon's value proposition is a solution built from the ground up to monitor these kinds of workloads, giving users tracing and metrics, something that's not always easy to do given the ephemeral nature of containers.

Cisco to acquire internet monitoring solution ThousandEyes

As Cisco's Liz Centoni wrote in a blog post announcing the deal, Epsagon adds to the company's concept of a full-stack offering in their applications monitoring portfolio. Instead of having a bunch of different applications monitoring tools for different tasks, the company envisions one that works together.

"Cisco’s approach to full-stack observability gives our customers the ability to move beyond just monitoring to a paradigm that delivers shared context across teams and enables our customers to deliver exceptional digital experiences, optimize for cost, security and performance and maximize digital business revenue," Centoni wrote.

That experience point is particularly important because when an application isn't working, it isn't happening in a vacuum. It has a cascading impact across the company, possibly affecting the core business itself and certainly causing customer distress, which could put pressure on customer service to field complaints, and the site reliability team to fix it. In the worst case, it could result in customer loss and an injured reputation.

If the application monitoring system can act as an early warning system, it could help prevent the site or application from going down in the first place, and when it does go down, help track the root cause to get it up and running more quickly.

The challenge here for Cisco is incorporating Epsagon into the existing components of the application monitoring portfolio and delivering that unified monitoring experience without making it feel like a Frankenstein's monster of a solution globbed together from the various pieces.

Epsagon launched in 2018 and has raised $30 million. According to a report in the Israeli publication, Calcalist, the company was on the verge of a big Series B round with a valuation in the range of $200 million when it accepted this offer. It certainly seems to have given its early investors a good return. The deal is expected to close later this year.

VCs are betting big on Kubernetes: Here are 5 reasons why

Recommended Stories

  • Solana Surges Into Top 10 Market Cap Following All-Time High

    With a gain of more than 20% over the past day, Solana has surged into the top 10 cryptocurrencies in market capitalization

  • Bitcoin and Ripple’s XRP – Weekly Technical Analysis – August 16th, 2021

    After a bullish week, for Ripple’s XRP in particular, the majors would need to avoid the week’s pivot levels to support further upside ahead.

  • Apple gives more detail on new iPhone photo scanning feature as controversy continues

    Apple has released yet more details on its new photo-scanning features, as the controversy over whether they should be added to the iPhone continues. Earlier this month, Apple announced that it would be adding three new features to iOS, all of which are intended to fight against child sexual exploitation and the distribution of abuse imagery. One adds new information to Siri and search, another checks messages sent to children to see if they might contain inappropriate images, and the third compares photos on an iPhone with a database of known child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and alerts Apple if it is found.

  • Rumors on Apple iPhone 13: Anticipated September Debut

    Excitement is building for the debut of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s new iPhone 13, as an anticipated September release draws closer. Analysts expect the new iPhone to have an updated appearance along with significant upgrades over the iPhone 12. What To Expect: According to published leaks, Apple will be offering four new iPhones: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The similarities with the iPhone 12 will likely include cameras, sizes and pricing, based on report

  • T-Mobile Investigates Massive Data Breach Affecting Up To 100M Customers

    T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is investigating an online forum post that claims the personal data of over 100 million users have been compromised, Vice reports. A hacker claims to have gained access to the T-Mobile servers obtaining data, including social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver licenses information. The hacker is asking for 6 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), around $270,000, for a subset of the data containing 30 million social securit

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 16th, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for the majors. Steering clear of the day’s pivot levels would support further gains following last week’s rally.

  • Foresight Enters Autonomous Drone Market with POC Project

    Wonder Robotics will evaluate Foresight's stereoscopic abilities for its autonomous drone technology

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy After Software Giant's June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Cryptocurrency Market Tops $2T for First Time Since May

    Bitcoin is joined by ether and cardano, which have surged 11% and 53% in the last seven days respectively.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 16th, 2021

    After a bullish week for the majors, it was a bullish start. A Bitcoin return to $48,000 levels would be needed, however, to maintain the upward momentum.

  • Should You Invest in Cardano?

    Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is a cryptocurrency that rapidly gained traction after its launch on Sept. 27, 2017. Since then, the token has returned a stunning 7,080% to investors, far outpacing Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) 910% gain during the same period. As a result, Cardano is among the 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies, with a fully diluted market value of about $84 billion.

  • I review more than 100 laptops every year, but this is the $250 laptop I personally own

    As PCMag’s hardware analyst, Tom Brant spends a lot of time with computers. If you’re a gamer, Brant says you will probably need to spend a bit more to get a laptop that meets your needs, as they can cost upwards of $1,000 or $1,500.

  • Valve Patched A Steam Exploit That Let Users Add Unlimited Funds To Steam Wallets

    A security researcher on Hackerone recently submitted an exploit that could be used on Steam to gain unlimited funds. The exploit has since been patched by Valve and the company awarded the user who discovered this exploit $7500.

  • Android 12 beta feature lets you control your phone with your face

    Google's Android Accessibility Suite beta app update lets you control your phone using face gestures.

  • Why Regulatory Risk Is A Silver Lining For Apple And Google

    The threat of regulation has been looming over big tech giants such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) over the past three years. With a bill seeking broader changes in the way Apple and Google operate their respective app stores introduced this week, Loup Funds Managing Partner Gene Munster offered his take on what is in store for these companies. What the New Legislation Is All About: The changes proposed by the legislation calls for allowing third-pa

  • iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and everything else Apple will release this fall

    This fall, Apple is readying several new product launches. They include the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, iPad mini 6, iPad 9, and the redesigned MacBook Pro. Most of these devices will receive significant improvements, while other refreshes will be more limited in scope. Over the weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recapped what … The post iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and everything else Apple will release this fall appeared first on BGR.

  • Google might unveil the Pixel 5a on August 17th

    A parts leak appears to show the Google Pixel 5a in real life, alongside talk of an August 17th announcement.

  • Last day to save: Best Buy's massive weekend sale is epic — these are the best deals, starting with $120 AirPods

    Don't miss significant savings on Apple products, TVs, video games and lots more--today only.

  • Apple's AirPods Pro fall back to $180

    Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale at Amazon for their second lowest price ever thanks to a new deal on the wireless earbuds.

  • eVscope eQuinox review: Stunning smart telescope lets your iPhone peer into deep space

    Whether you’re a professional astronomer or a novice, everyone knows the biggest barrier to gazing into deep space. High-quality telescopes are very expensive. Sure, plenty of cheap options are available through retailers like Amazon. But those telescopes will only take you so far. A professional-grade telescope that can give you stunning views of deep-space objects … The post eVscope eQuinox review: Stunning smart telescope lets your iPhone peer into deep space appeared first on BGR.