Cisco Gives Weak Revenue Forecast, Sending Shares Lower

(Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. gave a lackluster sales forecast that indicated the U.S.-China trade dispute and a slowing global economy are leading companies to hold off on updates of their computer networks. The shares fell almost 8% in extended trading.

Sales in the fiscal first quarter will be flat to up 2% from the same period a year earlier, the San Jose, California-based company said Wednesday in a statement. That implies revenue of as little as $12.9 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $13.4 billion. Adjusted profit will be 80 cents to 82 cents a share.

Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins is trying to turn Cisco into more of a software and services company, but the company is being buffeted by the trade war and its impact on corporate spending. The company still gets most of its sales from machines that are the backbone of the internet, making it an economic bellwether. During a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, the CEO said customers were being cautious due to trade tensions.

“They’re just hedging their bets relative to some resolution on this stuff," Robbins said. “We did see in July some slight early indications of some macro shifts that we didn’t see in the prior quarter.’’

In the fiscal fourth quarter ending July 27, total orders were flat. Emerging markets orders were down and the Asia Pacific region saw a decline of 8%, Chief Financial Officer Kelly Kramer said on a conference call with analysts.

While Cisco gets less than 3% of revenue from China, business there has dropped “dramatically,” Robbins said. State-owned enterprises and some Chinese telecom providers that had used small amounts of Cisco machinery are not interested in bids from the company amid the current trade tension, he explained.

Orders in the Americas and Europe still grew, albeit slowly. Orders from service providers, such as telecom and cable TV operators, slumped 21%, while government and commercial customers ordered more gear than they had a year earlier, Cisco said.

Cisco’s hardware business generated sales of $7.88 billion, a gain of 6%. Applications, its software unit, was up 11% at $1.49 billion and security revenue jumped 14% to $714 million.

Cisco shares dropped as low as $46.57 in extended trading following the results. The stock, which has gained 17% this year, earlier lost 4% to $50.61 at Wednesday’s close in New York.

Fiscal fourth-quarter net income fell to $2.2 billion, or 51 cents a share, from $3.8 billion, or 81 cents, a year earlier. Revenue was $13.4 billion, a seventh quarterly expansion. Excluding certain items, Cisco posted profit of 83 cents a share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 82 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Cisco is the biggest maker of routers, switches and other gear used to connect computers. The company gets a tiny percentage of sales from China, where it’s been largely locked out of the market. Almost 60% of revenue comes from the Americas region.

Under Robbins, Cisco has made a string of acquisitions to build a software and services business. Earlier this month, it announced plans to buy privately held Voicea, a maker of software that provides real-time transcription and voice search capabilities.

Cisco is still buying hardware companies, too. In July, it agreed to acquire Acacia Communications Inc. for about $2.6 billion, gaining chips and machines that help translate optical signals into electronic data.

