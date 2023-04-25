Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) warned against artificial intelligence software like OpenAI's ChatGPT making phishing attempts much harder to detect.

At the 2023 RSA Conference, Cisco launched a unified, AI-driven, cross-domain security platform. Cisco's new XDR solution and the advanced features for Duo MFA will help organizations better protect the integrity of their entire IT ecosystem.

Phishing accounts for about 80% of illicit access into computer systems, where hackers send emails or texts to people hoping to trick them into opening a malicious link.

AI tools can quickly customize those missives, drawing more people into hackers' schemes, Bloomberg cites Jeetu Patel, the head of Cisco's security and collaboration units.

"Attacks are going to get much more bespoke," he said during a briefing in San Francisco.

With the new generation of attacks, it will be harder to depend on cybersecurity experts to spot the ruse, increasing the threat of network shutdowns and extortion attempts. Cisco sees this as an opportunity.

Cisco, which leads the market for networking equipment, can leverage its position to analyze data flows that will help to detect or identify a potential anomaly.

"Security is a data game," Patel said. "The more data you have, the better the anomaly detection you have."

Price Action: CSCO shares traded lower by 0.17% at $47.31 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Cisco Looks To Mint ChatGPT Driven Sophisticated Hacks With Latest Offering originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.