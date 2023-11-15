Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) Reports Record Q1 Revenue and Profitability

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) announces an 8% year-over-year increase in Q1 FY 2024 revenue, reaching $14.7 billion.

GAAP net income surged by 36% to $3.6 billion, with diluted EPS up by 37% to $0.89.

Non-GAAP net income rose by 28% to $4.5 billion, with EPS increasing by 29% to $1.11.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per common share, payable on January 24, 2024.

On November 15, 2023, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) released its 8-K filing, showcasing a strong start to fiscal year 2024 with record first-quarter results. The company reported a significant year-over-year increase in both revenue and profitability, with notable growth across key product segments and geographic regions.

Financial Performance Overview

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) delivered a robust financial performance in the first quarter of FY 2024. The company's revenue climbed to $14.7 billion, an 8% increase compared to the first quarter of FY 2023. This growth was driven by a 9% rise in product revenue and a 4% increase in service revenue. Geographically, the Americas led with a 14% revenue increase, while the EMEA region remained flat, and the APJC region saw a slight decline of 3%.

GAAP gross margins improved significantly, with total gross margin reaching 65.2%, product gross margin at 64.5%, and service gross margin at 67.3%. This represents a substantial improvement from the 61.2% total gross margin reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross margins also saw an uptick, with total gross margin at 67.1%, product gross margin at 66.5%, and service gross margin at 69.0%.

Income Statement Highlights

GAAP operating income for Q1 FY 2024 was $4.3 billion, marking a 21% increase from the prior year, with an operating margin of 29.2%. Non-GAAP operating income grew by 24% to $5.4 billion, resulting in a non-GAAP operating margin of 36.6%. The GAAP tax provision rate was 18.1%, while the non-GAAP rate was slightly higher at 19.0%.

Story continues

Net income on a GAAP basis rose to $3.6 billion, a 36% increase year-over-year, with diluted EPS growing by 37% to $0.89. Non-GAAP net income also saw a healthy increase, reaching $4.5 billion (up 28%) and EPS at $1.11 (up 29%).

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents, along with investments, totaled $23.5 billion at the end of Q1 FY 2024, a decrease from $26.1 billion at the end of fiscal 2023. Cash flow from operating activities was reported at $2.4 billion, a 40% decrease from the previous year, primarily due to the timing of tax payments.

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) stood at $34.8 billion, up 12%, with 51% expected to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months. Deferred revenue increased by 11% to $25.7 billion.

Capital Allocation and Dividends

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) continued its commitment to returning value to shareholders, allocating $2.8 billion through share buybacks and dividends in Q1 FY 2024. A quarterly dividend of $0.39 per common share was declared, totaling $1.6 billion, and approximately 23 million shares were repurchased at an average price of $54.53 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1.3 billion.

Forward Guidance

For Q2 FY 2024, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) anticipates revenue between $12.6 billion and $12.8 billion, with a non-GAAP gross margin rate of 65% to 66% and a non-GAAP operating margin rate of 31.5% to 32.5%. Non-GAAP EPS is estimated to be between $0.82 and $0.84, while GAAP EPS is projected to be $0.59 to $0.64.

For the full fiscal year 2024, the company expects revenue to range from $53.8 billion to $55.0 billion, with non-GAAP EPS between $3.87 and $3.93, and GAAP EPS forecasted to be $2.97 to $3.08.

The strong financial results and optimistic guidance reflect Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO)'s confidence in its business model and growth opportunities, particularly in the areas of AI, Security, Cloud, and Observability. As the company navigates a dynamic market environment, it remains focused on delivering operating leverage and increasing capital returns to its shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cisco Systems Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

