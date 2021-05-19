U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,096.14
    -31.69 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,727.68
    -332.98 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,239.58
    -64.06 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,181.93
    -28.95 (-1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.21
    -2.28 (-3.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.80
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    27.59
    -0.74 (-2.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2171
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6860
    +0.0440 (+2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4109
    -0.0078 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2600
    +0.3700 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,602.15
    -4,259.96 (-9.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.55
    -117.92 (-10.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,950.20
    -84.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,044.45
    -362.39 (-1.28%)
     

Cisco Systems, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

·1 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit
https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79087

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647977/Cisco-Systems-Inc-to-Host-Earnings-Call

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Lender Mistakenly Deposits Bitcoin Into User Accounts

    (Bloomberg) -- BlockFi Inc., a crypto-lending startup, mistakenly sent some users Bitcoin as part of a promotion and is working on reversing it.The company made what it called incorrect promo payouts in Bitcoin instead of U.S. dollars to certain customers. Though BlockFi worked on reversing them, a number of recipients withdrew the coins before the company could backpedal. (It was fewer than 100, the company said.) The firm’s exposure is around $10 million, though that amount is decreasing as more users return the coins, said Zac Prince, co-founder and chief executive officer of BlockFi.“BlockFi carries loss reserves as part of its accounting policies and this is a fraction of existing loss reserves -- so no negative impact to equity or ongoing platform operations,” Prince wrote by email. “The issue that caused the withdrawals was fixed and incremental safeguards have been developed to prevent any similar issue in the future.”The erroneous deposits have not affected BlockFi’s ongoing operations and the company is notching record levels of trading volume without interruption, he added.Meanwhile, screenshots of the deposits made their rounds on social media, with at least one Tweet showing a deposit of 700 Bitcoin. Though it’s down significantly this week, each coin is trading around $34,000 Wednesday.Last week, BlockFi tweeted that some promotion participants “may see an inaccurate bonus payment displayed in their transaction history.”Meanwhile, the company’s emailed affected users asking for the money to be returned.BlockFi, perhaps the most visible nonbank ­cryptocurrency firm, offers a number of crypto products, including borrowing and lending and it runs platforms for trading cryptocurrency. It’s been in the limelight as it’s grown in recent months amid a crypto-market rally that’s being unwound this week.Read more: Lending Bitcoin to Earn 6% Comes With Risk You Won’t Get at BankThe crypto firm’s snafu is reminiscent of Citigroup Inc.’s $500 million blunder last summer when it accidentally sent payments to a group of lenders.“As a stand-alone, it was just a glitch,” Mike Loukas, chief executive officer at TrueMark Investments, said of BlockFi. “We see it with banks all the time in dollars. But because it’s such a volatile asset, the mistake gets magnified.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Stocks Decline, Yields Rise on Fed Minutes : Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks declined and Treasury yields rose as minutes showed Federal Reserve officials were cautiously optimistic about the U.S. recovery at their April meeting, with some signaling they’d be open “at some point” to discussing scaling back the central bank’s massive bond purchases.All three main equity indexes resumed declines after initially jumping after the minutes were released. Ten-year Treasury yields jumped to session highs. All 11 main S&P 500 industry groups were falling in afternoon trading, led by energy and raw-material stocks as commodities prices tumbled.“We saw 10-year yields rise pretty sharply, clearly an upward move after the minutes were released -- it looks like it all comes down to minor changes in wording on tapering,” said Collin Martin, fixed-income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research. “There might be a few participants who are getting a little eager to start the discussion, which might be more than the markets were expecting. For anyone waiting for the taper, this could be a hint it’s coming sooner rather than later.”Cryptocurrency-exposed shares including Coinbase Global Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. each fell more than 5% after Bitcoin touched its lowest level since January before bouncing back in afternoon trading. Tesla Inc. slipped after data showed a slowdown in China sales. Target Corp. traded at a record high after predicting a more profitable year as quarterly sales soared.At its worst moment Bitcoin dropped about 30% to within a whisker of $30,000. It had pared that decline to about 12% in afternoon trading. Other cryptocurrencies held double-digit percentage losses, pressured in part by a Tuesday statement from the People’s Bank of China reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment.“Tactically, it seems a bit overdone as fundamentals have changed modestly,” Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, said of the crypto rout. “However, this type of volatility is a reminder that the asset class is pure. This type of move could flush out some of the casual crypto investors, since we haven’t seen this type of downward volatility in some time.”Read More: Crypto Exchanges Creak Under Swift Pace of Transactions: TopLiveStocks have lost steam in recent sessions, with pricier sectors such as technology tumbling on worries about inflation and a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries. While policymakers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for some time to come, traders will parse the Fed’s minutes for clues about the outlook. The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell for a second day as oil, copper, soybeans and almost every other futures contract linked to industrial and agricultural staples retreated.Elsewhere, oil dropped on rising U.S. stockpiles and the possibility of more supply from Iran.Here are some key events this week:IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 2:50 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%The MSCI World index fell 1.1%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%The euro fell 0.4% to $1.2172The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.4109The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 109.28 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.69%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.11%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.85%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.5% to $63 a barrelGold futures were little changedMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin's Musk hangover infects crypto world, Tesla: 'The next microbubble... to get pricked'

    Bitcoin's intensifying sell-off that began after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's changed his mind on the digital currency last week has engulfed other cryptocurrencies.

  • Canadian Consumer Prices Climb at Fastest Pace in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Consumer prices in Canada climbed at the fastest rate in a decade, outpacing estimates and potentially fueling concerns that the country -- much of which is still in lockdown -- is entering a period of persistent inflation.Annual inflation accelerated to 3.4% in April, compared with 2.2% in March, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa. That exceeded economist predictions of a 3.2% annual pace. On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.5% versus the 0.2% economists were expecting.The annual reading -- the highest since May 2011 -- may raise worries that price pressures could be stronger than predicted by the Bank of Canada, which has been cautioning against over-reacting to an inflation spike it expects will be only transitory. If inflation proves more durable, however, that could force the central bank to bring forward interest rate increases that investors aren’t anticipating until later next year.Core inflation -- often seen as a better measure of underlying price pressures -- rose to 2.1% from 1.9% in March. That’s the highest since 2012.Higher gasoline prices were the biggest upward contributer to annual inflation. They were up 62.5% in April compared with the same time last year, when prices plunged to an 11-year low in the early weeks of the pandemic, the report said. On a monthly basis, shelter prices were the biggest upward contributer due to higher building costs and strong demand for single family homes.The annual consumer price index reading is distorted because the year-ago period used as comparison coincided with broad demand and price declines at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, a phenomenon known as the base effect.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Until the Bank of Canada sees labor market slack largely closed, and consumer wage and inflation expectations show signs of breaking out of a lengthy drift lower, we think policy makers will move very carefully in the direction of a rate hike.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor the full report, click hereA similar phenomenon also drove inflation higher in the U.S. last month to an annual 4.2% pace. Unlike in the U.S., inflation in Canada may be rising at a slower pace because much of the country was still in some form of a Covid-related shutdown last month, stunting demand for goods and services. Recent gains in the Canadian dollar also may have dampened inflation pressures.“Base effects and higher commodity prices have done most of the damage, similar to what was seen in the U.S. CPI release last week, although that also had a boost from the US economic reopening,” Simon Harvey, a senior foreign exchange analyst at Monex Canada, said by email.Canada’s dollar fell after the report, trading 0.3% lower at C$1.2101 per U.S. dollar at 9:01 a.m. in Toronto trading. Yields on Canadian government five-year bonds were little changed at 0.95%.Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem had predicted that inflation would rise to about 3% because of these base effects, but he also said he believes that underlying price pressures remain depressed because of continued slack in the economy. In its latest forecasts released last month, the central bank forecast inflation to average 2.9% in the second quarter before returning near its 2% target by the end of the year.“BoC members have already stated that they’d look through the short-term overshoot in inflation, meaning there is a high bar for CPI to clear before markets start to speculate on changing expectations of normalization,” Harvey said.(Updates with Bloomberg Economics box.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Go to $500,000

    Wood made the prediction even as the leading cryptocurrency tumbled on Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin Price Plunge ‘Feels Like Capitulation,’ Says Galaxy’s Mike Novogratz

    "These are certainly setbacks for the wallets and for the investor base," the crypto investor told CNBC.

  • China Bond Rally Takes Yields to January Low as Peers Sell Off

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s benchmark bond yield is heading for the lowest close since January, another indicator of how the nation’s sovereign debt is outperforming emerging-market peers.The 10-year yield has dropped about 17 basis points since the year’s peak in mid-February, bolstered by ample liquidity conditions amid an unexpected slowdown in municipal debt issuance. Even as central banks in Brazil, Turkey and Russia have hiked, tightening fears in China have yet to turn into higher rates.China’s debt market emerged as an alternative haven to Treasuries and other major assets last year, while its loose correlation with the U.S. bonds meant it has largely escaped reflation concerns that have plagued emerging-market peers in 2021. Though global funds were net sellers of Chinese sovereign debt in March, they increased their holdings again the next month, according to data from ChinaBond.“While most emerging-market debt are sensitive to U.S. rates, China has maintained a fairly independent monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and foreign participation in renminbi bonds remains low,” said Winson Phoon, head of fixed income research at Maybank Kim Eng Securities Ltd. “China also continues to benefit from the tailwind of the opening up of its onshore bond market.”China’s 10-year yield dropped two basis points to 3.12% as at 4:41 p.m. in Beijing on Wednesday. It has fallen about three basis points from the start of the year, compared with increases of almost 500 basis points for Turkey, and more than 250 basis points for Brazil.On a total return basis, Chinese debt has provided a 3.7% gain to dollar-based investors so far in 2021, second only to South Africa’s 7.5% among major emerging markets. In Asia, India has returned just 0.1% while Taiwan has seen a loss of 0.1%.Traders had been bracing for pressure to build in China’s debt market as local governments geared up to sell as much as 3.65 trillion yuan ($568 billion) of special bonds this year. Instead, authorities have been drawing on leftover funds and a closely-watched April tax period had passed without causing a liquidity crunch.New restrictions on projects have also curbed fund-raising activities, said Xing Zhaopeng, a senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Shanghai. “It’s likely no local government will fully utilize their quota this year.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Rekindles Niche Market for Duration-Proof Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- A corner of Europe’s credit market is luring investors as the threat of rising government yields fuels demand for assets that can protect bond holdings from the risk of interest-rate hikes.Floating-rate notes, bonds with variable coupons as opposed to the fixed income attached to most debt, have seen a rise in issuance over the past month. The coupons are tied to market rates, so the debt’s underlying valuations are protected if monetary policies shift.More than half of the $13.1 billion in FRNs sold by investment-grade private sector borrowers this year were launched in the last four weeks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s almost three quarters of the securities sold in the year since the coronavirus turmoil in March 2020. Bank of America was the latest issuer, with a 1.5 billion euro ($1.83 billion) tranche on Monday.“We would definitely like to see more,” said Stephan Ertz, the head of credit at Frankfurt-based Union Investment, which oversees 386 billion euros ($471 billion) and a recent buyer of FRNs. Duration, or price sensitivity to changes in yields, has become a hot topic in the corporate bond market and FRN’s offer a way of “getting out of duration risk,” according to Ertz.Renewed InterestUntil recently, investors had little reason to bid for floating-rate debt, given that central bank support was driving a rally in credit. But bets a post-pandemic economic recovery will unleash inflation is boosting yields on government debt, and that’s now hammering fixed-rate bonds.At the end of last week, around 80% of this year’s new corporate bonds were indicated below their issue price. Yields on 10-year German government bonds rose a further 3 basis points on Wednesday to minus 0.08%, the closest they’ve been to a positive value in two years.Citigroup Inc. strategists Hans Lorenzen and Chris Chapman cut their recommendation on long-duration euro corporate bonds straight to underweight from overweight on Monday, as a rise in rates pressures valuations, particularly on longer maturities.Fixed-rate corporate bonds stretching 10 years or longer have lost almost 5% this year, based on Bloomberg Barclays indexes. In contrast, a Bloomberg Barclays euro floating-rate index is marginally up.Investors rushing to ditch duration risk in recent weeks have also been switching out of funds that buy high-grade bonds with long or intermediate maturities in Europe, in favor of shorter-dated debt, according to Bank of America strategists citing EPFR Global data on flows for the week to May 12. Prices of short-dated bonds are less prone to dropping when yields rise.Niche MarketFor all their advantages in a rising rate scenario, floating-rate notes remain a small part of the credit market.Before the current uptick, issuance had slowed to a trickle due to a combination of low fixed funding costs and uncertainties over the transition from Libor, the rate underpinning most notes. The drought was so acute that corporate index providers had to rewrite their rules as they were running out of bonds to track.But they’re becoming popular again, with investors such as Ertz at Union Investment seeking to buy more FRN bonds as havens against rising rates, ideally from a greater variety of issuers.“So far it’s been mainly financials, but corporate floaters from industrials and utilities would also be welcome,” he said.(Updates with German yield move in sixth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • KKR to Buy Infrastructure Group John Laing for $2.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. agreed to buy John Laing Group Plc for about 2 billion pounds ($2.8 billion), partnering with another investor to secure a global infrastructure portfolio with potential for further growth.The U.S. private-equity giant said Wednesday it will pay 403 pence a share for John Laing, sending the stock to its highest level since before the coronavirus pandemic. The offer represents a 27% premium over the London-based target’s share price before the talks were disclosed on May 6.John Laing invests in and manages transportation, social and environmental infrastructure projects, according to its website. KKR said the company offers an attractive pipeline of future projects and represents a platform for building out its own infrastructure strategy.John Laing management will stay in place and benefit from the buyout firm’s access to capital, while infrastructure investor Equitix will pitch in to buy a 50% stake in the existing asset portfolio once the acquisition is completed.Shares of John Laing, which started as a building company based in northwest England, jumped 11% to 401 pence as of 8:15 a.m. in London. The intraday price is the highest since December 2019, just before the global health crisis started.The 173-year-old group sold off its construction division in 2001 and has since focused solely on infrastructure assets for government entities.The company has been awarded business under public-private partnership programs in the U.K., Europe, Asia, Latin America and North America.(Updates with share price from second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Elon Taketh Away – Bitcoin Continues Fall as Options Traders Pile Into Puts

    The crypto car drove to the dump Monday as most blockchain assets fell.

  • Coinbase IPO Turns Out to Have Been Bad Day to Splurge on Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Like many things in markets, crypto managed to maximize the pain. The rise of a slew of coins went on just long enough to pull in a bunch of otherwise sensible money. And then they made them pay.The siren song reached a peak with Coinbase Global Inc.’s market debut on April 14. The direct listing of the largest U.S. crypto exchange supercharged theories that crypto had made it to the investing mainstream, that Wall Street’s embrace lent legitimacy to the asset class and the sky was the limit. Retail investors flooded in.Veterans of the 2017 Bitcoin bubble no doubt had flashbacks. Back then, when the token dominated holiday conversations as its year-to-date gains approached 1,800%, CME Group Inc. ushered Bitcoin into the mainstream with the introduction of the first contract on a U.S.-regulated exchange. Their debut, on Dec. 17, sent Bitcoin to a record $19,511 the next day. But pressures from the increased scrutiny from regulators around the world caused the coin to plunge about 40% by Jan. 17.A similar dynamic is seemingly at play now as Bitcoin falls back to earth, with selloffs spurring more selloffs.“The expansion of the holder base has been remarkable over the past year, especially thus far in 2021,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading. “New speculators are learning for the first time what happens when a bubble pops.”The largest cryptocurrency at one point on Wednesday lost 31% to drop close to $30,000, less than half of its record of almost $65,000 in April.“The crypto bubble has started to unravel and data from different exchanges suggest that retail investors are capitulating,” noted Vanda Research analysts Ben Onatibia and Giacomo Pierantoni in a note Wednesday.They found that speculative activity in Bitcoin started to drop in April, as the open interest in Ether futures rose. Then, leveraged positions in both currency futures fell sharply last week.That’s when Elon Musk posted a mass of head-spinning tweets criticizing Bitcoin’s energy use. The coin had gained after Tesla Inc. disclosed on Feb. 8 that the company had bought $1.5 billion of the coins and signaled intent to start allowing it as a way to pay for vehicles.Earlier: Bitcoin Has Erased All Gains Since Tesla-Fueled Jump on Feb. 8Bitcoin’s selloff continued Tuesday following a statement from the People’s Bank of China reiterating that digital coins can’t be used as a form of payment.New entrants to crypto are especially running for the exits, according to a note from Glassnode Insights. About 23% of crypto wallets are now at a loss, and 1.1 million of the addresses have spent all coins they held during this correction.“It speaks to some of the speculative excess that built up in thematic-type investments, whether you’re talking about some of the hyper-growth companies or Bitcoin,” said Dan Russo, portfolio manager at Potomac Fund Management. “That story got super hot and some of that speculative excess is rolling off.” He added that a case could be made the current episode is a repetition of what’s been seen in speculative manias throughout history.Adding insult to injury, on Wednesday European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos warned that crypto assets shouldn’t be seen as a “real investment” because their underlying value is hard to discern, and market participants should brace for more price swings.“Cryptocurrencies clearly won’t reach full potential unless they can penetrate the mainstream -- all of that momentum seems to be reversing itself in the face of Tesla’s mood change, China’s new stance and the likelihood of eventual regulation on the U.S. side,” said Mike Loukas, chief executive officer at TrueMark Investments.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock Doubles Its Stake in Son’s SoftBank Group to 5.2%

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, has more than doubled its stake in Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Group Corp.BlackRock Japan Co. owns 5.15% of SoftBank through a variety of entities, according to a filing with Japan’s Finance Ministry. That’s up from 2.5% previously, making the New York-based fund-manager SoftBank’s fourth-biggest shareholder after Son, Nomura Holdings Inc., and JPMorgan Chase & Co., data compiled by Bloomberg show.SoftBank’s stock has more than tripled from its pandemic low in last year’s March, helped by an unprecedented $23 billion buyback. But as the repurchase program ended last week, the stock began to surrender gains absent a new commitment. The shares have tumbled 20% from a two-decade high in mid-March, even after it reported a fourth-quarter profit that was the highest ever for a listed Japanese company.Son controls about a third of the company through various vehicles, Bloomberg data show. Nomura has a 6.84% stake, while JPMorgan owns 5.79%.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Some Fed Officials Favored Taper Talk at ‘Upcoming Meetings’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Federal Reserve officials were cautiously optimistic about the U.S. economic recovery at the central bank’s April meeting, with some officials signaling they’d be open to discussing scaling back the central bank’s massive bond purchases “at some point.”“A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases,” according to minutes from the April 27-28 Federal Open Market Committee meeting published Wednesday.“Various participants noted that it would likely be some time until the economy had made substantial further progress toward the Committee’s maximum-employment and price-stability goals,” the minutes said.Officials held interest rates near zero at the meeting and pledged to continue buying $80 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities every month until “substantial further progress” had been made on their employment and inflation goals.U.S. Treasuries declined on heavy futures volumes after the minutes were published, as investors digested the news that there was a group of officials open to talking about tapering bond buying. U.S. stocks edged lower.The U.S. labor market posted strong gains in March, the most recent month for which Fed officials had data at the April meeting. Policy makers have since noted they’d need to see continued strength to indicate that the economy was on its way to meeting the Fed’s test to scale back bond buying.The recovery picture was muddled by a disappointing April jobs report, which came after the Fed’s meeting. Policy makers will have that report, plus the one for May, at their next meeting in June.Fears of higher inflation have unsettled some investors in recent weeks amid rising commodity prices, while Fed critics argue that its ultra-easy policies, combined with massive U.S. fiscal stimulus, risk overheating the economy.Inflation OutlookIn their comments about inflation, Fed officials said that a jump in demand along with some bottlenecks in supply would likely push inflation measures above 2% in the near term. The minutes said “a number” of participants said some supply shortages “may not be resolved quickly and, if so, these factors could put upward pressure on prices beyond this year.” Still, “many” observed that longer-run inflation expectations remained anchored near the committee’s goal.“Despite the expected short-run fluctuations in measured inflation, many participants commented that various measures of longer-term inflation expectations remained well anchored at levels broadly consistent with achieving the Committee’s longer-run goals,” the minutes said.Prices of goods surged in April, with the consumer price index posting its biggest month-over-month gain since 2009. Supply-chain bottlenecks and increased economic activity as vaccination rates climb are contributing to the price spikes, which Fed officials have said will be transitory and temporary.Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester noted earlier this month that measures of trend inflation, including her bank’s median CPI gauge, at 2.1% in April, are still in check.Fed officials did not update their economic projections at the April meeting. They will do so when the Fed next meets June 15-16.(Updates with marker reaction in fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What’s Really Pushing Bitcoin Prices Low?

    The world’s most valuable crypto at the time of writing this report has lost over 20% for the week amid weakened market sentiments triggered by a series of tweets released by Elon Musk primarily on Bitcoin’s high consumption of electricity.

  • Post-Archegos Hedge Fund Financing Faces Close Scrutiny by BOE

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is considering closer scrutiny of the work banks carry out for hedge funds after the meltdown of Archegos Capital Management exposed gaps in oversight.Banks’ prime brokerage desks, which trade on behalf of large clients such as hedge funds, need to be able to cover losses in good times and bad and should be a “low-risk business,” said Jon Hall, external member of the BOE’s Financial Policy Committee.Hall also said in a speech Wednesday there may need to be higher margin requirements on derivatives to make sure that leveraged investors don’t destabilize markets.“Hedge funds should manage their leverage and liquidity with the expectation that central banks will not come to their aid,” said Hall, who is a member of the committee charged with monitoring and limiting risks to the British financial system.The BOE is the latest regulator to reckon with the fallout of Archegos after the Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. banking regulators considered the need for more disclosure of risky trading positions. The implosion of Archegos in March has led to multibillion-dollar losses and a slew of senior departures from the banks that handled its business.Archegos Blowup Signals Bank Complacency, Top Regulator Says (2)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold, Silver Reach Three-Month Highs as Inflation Fears Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold and silver reached the highest prices in more than three months, extending a recovery from a slump as growing inflation concerns and assurances on monetary policy pull investors back to the metals.Prices rose as U.S. stocks declined for a second day, with investors weighing the rush to reopen the economy against inflationary pressure from a rise in commodity prices. The precious metals, which are often used as a hedge against rising consumer prices, are also benefiting from a weaker the dollar and wavering Treasury yields.Gold, which was dogged by higher bond rates at the start of the year, has staged a second-quarter turnaround. The recovery has been driven by repeated assurances from Federal Reserve officials that they aren’t considering raising rates or scaling back bond buying anytime soon. Holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by bullion rose for a seventh straight session.“It seems inflation fears are finally translating into higher precious metals prices,” said John Feeney, business development manager at Sydney-based bullion dealer Guardian Gold Australia. “ETF investors are starting to swing into net buyers again.”Spot gold gained 0.1% to $1,869.44 an ounce on Tuesday, after advancing to $1,875.10, the highest since Jan. 29. Silver for immediate delivery rose as much as 2.1% to $28.7533 an ounce, the highest since early February, when the metal was trading near an eight-year peak. Palladium rose, while platinum slipped.Investors will look to the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April meeting due Wednesday for any sign that policy makers may reduce stimulus earlier than expected. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday the economy had not yet reached the threshold to warrant scaling back massive bond purchases, while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he expects price pressures to ease in 2022.While Morgan Stanley expects the first warning of bond tapering to come in September -- putting pressure back on gold -- the bank said bullion has the potential to stay above $1,700 an ounce through the second half of the year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin’s 40% crash ‘does feel like capitulation,’ says crypto specialist, but here’s where the next crucial support level stands

    Crypto markets shift from buy, buy, bitcoin to bye, bye bitcoin, in a nanosecond --- and market technicians say that the digital asset may have more room to fall in the near-term as a monthslong bullish trend unravels.

  • Market Wrap: Ether Climbs, Pushing Past ‘Musk Dip’ as Crypto Volatility Increases

    Investors are buying and no longer panicking.

  • Low mortgage rates spark raging demand for refinances, report says

    Applications for refinance loans are rising. Rates could be doing the same before long.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $31K Before Rebounding; $8B in Liquidations Triggered

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.