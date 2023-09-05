Has Cisco Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 16% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Cisco Systems' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cisco Systems is:

28% = US$13b ÷ US$44b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.28.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Cisco Systems' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

To begin with, Cisco Systems has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 9.5% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 10% net income growth seen by Cisco Systems over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Cisco Systems' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 33% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is CSCO fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Cisco Systems Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 55% (or a retention ratio of 45%) for Cisco Systems suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Cisco Systems is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 38% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Cisco Systems has some positive attributes. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

