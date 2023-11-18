Is Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Cisco Systems Carry?

As you can see below, Cisco Systems had US$7.65b of debt at October 2023, down from US$8.93b a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$23.5b in cash, so it actually has US$15.9b net cash.

How Strong Is Cisco Systems' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Cisco Systems had liabilities of US$27.0b due within a year, and liabilities of US$26.5b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$23.5b and US$8.25b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$21.8b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Cisco Systems has a humongous market capitalization of US$194.6b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Cisco Systems boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also good is that Cisco Systems grew its EBIT at 17% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cisco Systems's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Cisco Systems may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Cisco Systems actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing Up

While Cisco Systems does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$15.9b. The cherry on top was that in converted 101% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$17b. So is Cisco Systems's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. We'd be very excited to see if Cisco Systems insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

