Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cisco Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$15b ÷ (US$98b - US$29b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, Cisco Systems has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Cisco Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cisco Systems.

The Trend Of ROCE

Cisco Systems is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 44% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Cisco Systems has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Considering the stock has delivered 40% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

