Cision Completes Acquisition of Streem

·3 min read

  • Streem brand, platform, and local service continue in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) market

  • Management team retained with long-term growth mandate

  • Streem joins PR Newswire, Brandwatch, and Falcon.io brands to activate full-service offering for Cision across ANZ

SYDNEY and CHICAGO, April 3, 2022 /CNW/ -- Global communications intelligence company Cision announced today that it has completed the acquisition of realtime media monitoring company Streem.

Streem and Cision

Since announcing the deal in December 2021, Streem has continued its high-growth trajectory, winning major new customers, including Amazon, HSBC, Crown Resorts, and several government departments.

Cision's Chief Revenue Officer Stephen Boyes noted, "Streem has established itself as the customer-preferred media intelligence platform in the ANZ market. We are excited that they are now part of the Cision family and that our ANZ customers can benefit from a full suite of monitoring, distribution, insights, and social media solutions."

Streem customers will benefit from the global reach of Cision, while continuing to receive the same local support and expertise they have relied on since the company's launch in 2017. Streem's customers will also continue to access the company's existing media monitoring and insights platform, supported by its local product and engineering teams.

"The closing of this deal gives us the opportunity to create the ANZ region's leading media intelligence offering. Streem is best positioned to deliver on every customer's need through a single platform and local team," Elgar Welch, CEO of Streem said.

The completion of the acquisition follows approval by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) and the United States' Department of Justice (DoJ), and results in a sale of 100% of Streem shares to Cision. Streem will continue to operate as an independent brand, with operations and people, including key management and founders Elgar Welch (CEO) and Antoine Sabourin (CTO), to remain in place.

Cision is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity, which acquired the business in 2020. The Streem transaction marks the second add-on acquisition Cision has completed this year.
"We are delivering on our promise to invest in Cision's growth, expand its product offering and extend its geographic reach," said Platinum Equity Partner Jacob Kotzubei and Platinum Equity Managing Director Matthew Louie in a joint statement. "We will continue working with the team to pursue more opportunities to drive growth organically and through acquisitions."

About Streem

Streem is one of the ANZ market's fastest growing media intelligence companies, delivering comprehensive and realtime Print, Online, TV, Radio, & Social media monitoring, insights, and reporting to leading corporate and government organisations including Telstra, Amazon, Qantas, Commonwealth Bank, and the Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet. Through Desktop, Tablet and Mobile, Streem's customers can see, stream and analyse millions of news items in realtime, helping PR and Corporate Affairs teams to do their jobs.

About Cision

As a global leader in PR, IR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organisations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. Through a suite of IR services, PR Newswire helps companies meet their communications and disclosure needs. A network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Brandwatch and Falcon.io social media platforms headline a premier suite of solutions. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Jack McLintock
Media Relations Manager
jack.mclintock@streem.com.au

cisionpr@cision.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cision-completes-acquisition-of-streem-301516273.html

SOURCE Cision Ltd.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/03/c3097.html

