Cision Launches New Suite of ESG Solutions

·2 min read

LONDON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision is expanding its suite of services for brands seeking to tell their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) story. This new suite of services continues to build on Cision's drive to empower communications professionals to reach and engage their audiences.

Tom Ritchie, UK Managing Director
Tom Ritchie, UK Managing Director

The demand for ESG disclosure continues to grow. According to Cision's 2021 State of the Press Release report, brands are sharing more of their ESG strategies and initiatives via press releases than ever before. Additionally, Brandwatch reports that online mentions of ESG-related issues are also increasing. Employees agree that their company should be implementing ESG policies. Further, customers are looking at a company's ESG practices when considering doing business with brands.

It is critical for brands to share their ESG story with relevant audiences. Cision PR Newswire's new offering Enables companies to send their ESG news to a curated network of journalists, media outlets and financial institutions who covert ESG-related news.

Tom Ritchie, Managing Director, Cision UK, said: "A company's ESG values now play a vital role in how it's perceived by its customers, employees and investors. Finding a way to communicate this messaging is key. Cision's new service provides a platform for clients to tell their ESG story and reach the right audience."

"The growing awareness and commitment to ESG issues by both consumers and employees has been an important driver in building out these new products," said Nicole Guillot, Chief Operating Officer for Cision. "Sometimes, the challenge for companies in building out their ESG strategy is that they don't always have the right tools in place to make them successful. We believe these new offerings will be the key to success for many organisations in creating an impactful brand narrative that drives brand growth and credibility."

PR Newswire customers can begin taking advantage of ESG distribution for their press releases today.

About Cision
As a global leader in PR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organisations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. PR Newswire, helps companies meet their communications and disclosure needs. A network of approximately 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Brandwatch and Falcon io social media platforms headline a premier suite of solutions. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.co.uk and follow Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact:
marketinguk@cision.com
+44 20 7454 5306

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1767089/Tom_Ritchie.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1767088/Nicole_Guillot.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1767136/Cision_Logo.jpg

Nicole Guillot, Chief Operating Officer
Nicole Guillot, Chief Operating Officer
Cision Logo
Cision Logo

