Cision Named 'Adoption Hero' in ChurnZero's 2022 ChurnHero Awards

·3 min read

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- Cision, a global comprehensive communications platform, is proud to announce that it was named 'Adoption Hero' for 2022, as part of ChurnZero's third annual ChurnHero Awards, which celebrate companies who use ChurnZero's platform to exemplify and evolve customer success best-practices with remarkable results.

"Delivering remarkable customer experiences is our number one priority at Cision, both from a product and service perspective. As the communications landscape is rapidly changing, it's more important than ever that our customers receive maximum value to put public relations at the forefront of their success," said Jay Webster, Cision Chief Product & Technology Officer and Cision Comms Cloud President. "This award truly exemplifies our commitment to understanding our customers' objectives and giving them the right recommendations on how to use our products and services to achieve them."

Cision Communications Cloud enables communicators to connect to a network of more than 1.1 billion media and influencers, easily target and engage them with outreach campaigns, monitor coverage and measure real business outcomes. Learn more here.

"This year, we partnered with ChurnZero and leveraged their platform, data insights and customer success expertise to understand our users at much deeper level," said Amy Gorham, Cision's Vice President of Customer Experience. "This intelligence allows our teams across the entire customer journey to share best-practice with customers and enable them to achieve their desired business outcomes."

This year's ChurnHero Awards recognize companies in five categories, each representing a fundamental customer experience objective: onboarding, adoption, renewals and expansion, customer advocacy, and innovation. Companies submitted a case study of their achievements and were assessed by ChurnZero based on innovation, customer-centricity and data-driven decision-making. Read more about the ChurnHero Awards here.

About ChurnZero 
ChurnZero is a recognized leader in Customer Success dedicated to helping subscription businesses succeed at scale. The company is known for its powerful, enterprise-class Customer Success platform and ongoing partnership with its customers to ensure they get everything they need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences. Through the platform, Customer Success teams can spot potential churn risks early and identify renewal and expansion opportunities. Best-in-class automation and in-app communication make it easy to engage with customers and lead them to value.

About Cision 
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including PR Newswire, MultiVu, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

Contact Information: 
For media inquiries, please contact: 
Cision Public Relations 
cision@kcsa.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cision-named-adoption-hero-in-churnzeros-2022-churnhero-awards-301705435.html

SOURCE Cision Ltd.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/16/c1836.html

