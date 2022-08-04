U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

Cision PR Newswire Exhibitor Profiles: SIGGRAPH 2022

·3 min read

SIGGRAPH 2022 is in Vancouver from August 8 - 11

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Cision PR Newswire is a list of featured exhibitors for SIGGRAPH 2022, the premier conference and exhibition on computer graphics and interactive techniques, which takes place from August 8-11 at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

SIGGRAPH 2022 press kits, news releases and photos are available on the Official Online Press Office, managed by Cision PR Newswire: https://siggraph.vporoom.com/

SIGGRAPH 2022 press kits on the Official Online Press Office

3DConnexion
Booth #642
Press Kit: siggraph.vporoom.com/3DConnexion
For more information, visit 3dconnexion.com/us/.

CG Masters School Of 3D Animation & VFX
Booth #428
Press Kit: siggraph.vporoom.com/CG-Masters
For more information, visit cg-masters.com.

Dimenco
Booth #433
Press Kit: siggraph.vporoom.com/Dimenco
Dimenco unites hardware, software and technology to deliver fast, rich and natural three-dimensional experiences – with no wearables required. We've developed and produced a range of innovative own-brand products with our Built on SR technology, in addition to helping OEMs take the leap from ordinary to extraordinary technology production. Our mission is to push boundaries and achieve the dream of Simulated Reality – one of the world's biggest developments in 3D. Our open approach to the possibilities of spatial computing will result in totally new ways of interacting and experiencing your display, delivering a real-world presence to virtual objects. Learn more at dimenco.eu.

Hammerspace
Booth #1132
Press Kit: siggraph.vporoom.com/Hammerspace
Hammerspace delivers a global data environment which spans across data centers, AWS, Azure, and Google cloud infrastructure. With origins in Linux, NFS, open standards, flash and deeps file system and data management technology leadership, Hammerspace delivers the world's first and only solution to connect global user with their data and applications, on any existing data center infrastructure or AWS, Azure and Google services.

The above press kits will continue to be updated throughout the show. Please check back during SIGGRAPH 2022 for the latest news.

About Cision

As a global leader in PR, IR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organizations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. Through a suite of IR services, PR Newswire helps companies meet their communications and disclosure needs. A network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Brandwatch and Falcon.io social media platforms headline a premier suite of solutions. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

If you have questions about Cision PR Newswire's event services, or if you would like to offer feedback on this exhibitor profile roundup, please email the Cision PR Newswire VPO events team at sales@vpoinc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cision-pr-newswire-exhibitor-profiles-siggraph-2022-301599785.html

SOURCE Cision Ltd.

