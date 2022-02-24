U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,136.50
    -85.50 (-2.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,369.00
    -697.00 (-2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,154.25
    -353.25 (-2.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.50
    -39.60 (-2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.31
    +7.21 (+7.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.00
    +60.60 (+3.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    +1.00 (+4.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1182
    -0.0126 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.65
    +7.84 (+27.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3424
    -0.0119 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6760
    -0.3040 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,215.96
    -3,655.43 (-9.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    793.35
    -77.02 (-8.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.03
    -224.15 (-2.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Cision PR Newswire Exhibitor Profiles: MWC Barcelona 2022

·4 min read

MWC Barcelona 2022 is in Barcelona from February 28 - March 3

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Cision PR Newswire is a list of featured exhibitors for MWC Barcelona 2022, the world's largest and most influential connectivity event, which takes place from February 28March 3 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

MWC Barcelona 2022 press kits, news releases and photos are available on the Official Online Press Office, managed by Cision PR Newswire: https://mwc.vporoom.com/

MWC Barcelona 2022 press kits on the Official Online Press Office

Business France
Booths 5B41 and 5B61
Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/BusinessFrance
Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program. Business France has 1,500 employees, both in France and in 58 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners. Business France has given private partners responsibility for supporting French SMEs and mid-size companies in Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Norway, the Philippines and Singapore.

CCww
Booth 7A5
Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/CCww
30+ years experience of 3GPP® embedded cellular protocol-stack development, licensing, bespoke firmware design, system integration and support including GCF conformance testing,CCww is proud to have supplied IP to leading mobile communications organisations with more than 3.5 Billion devices using CCww IP.

Currently licensing our Release-14 NB-IoT UE protocol-stack. PHY, AS, and NAS are light on memory and processor resources and ready for integration/ customisation with baseband/ radio or pre-integrated with partner baseband.

Working towards 3GPP® Release-17 for NB-IoT over satellite, for UE and eNB.

Visit us at MWC Barcelona, 28 Feb – 3 Mar @ Hall 7, stand/ booth 7A5.

Parallel Wireless
Booth 5C61
Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/ParallelWireless
Parallel Wireless is the only U.S.-based company challenging the world's legacy vendors with the industry's only unified ALL-G (5G/4G/3G/2G) software-enabled OpenRAN solution. Its cloud-native network software reimagines network economics for global mobile operators in both coverage and capacity deployments, while also paving the way to 5G. The company is engaged with 50+ leading operators worldwide. Parallel Wireless's innovation and excellence in multi-technology, open virtualized RAN solutions have been recognized with 65+ industry awards. For more information, visit: parallelwireless.com. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Sequans Communications
Booth 5H40
Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/Sequans
Sequans Communications S.A. is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In.

Tecnotree Corporation
Booth 5E75
Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/Tecnotree
For more information, visit tecnotree.com.

The above press kits will continue to be updated throughout the show. Please check back during MWC Barcelona 2022 for the latest news.

About Cision
As a global leader in PR, IR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organizations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. Through a suite of IR services, PR Newswire helps companies meet their communications and disclosure needs. A network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Brandwatch and Falcon.io social media platforms headline a premier suite of solutions. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

If you have questions about Cision PR Newswire's event services, or if you would like to offer feedback on this exhibitor profile roundup, please email the Cision PR Newswire VPO events team at sales@vpoinc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cision-pr-newswire-exhibitor-profiles-mwc-barcelona-2022-301489355.html

SOURCE Cision Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Putin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin vowed to “demilitarize” the country and replace its leaders, triggering the worst security crisis in Europe since World War II and prompting the West to threaten further punishing sanctions in response.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • China Tech Rout Resumes on Policy Jitters Before Alibaba Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks tumbled by the most in seven weeks, tracking a broader selloff due to tensions in Ukraine, with investors weighing the risk of further regulatory tightening on the sector. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapBiden’s Firs

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • Is it not Worthy to Own Alibaba (BABA) Shares Anymore?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter […]

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Rolls-Royce shares among biggest FTSE 100 faller after CEO's exit call

    Shares in the engine giant plummeted 16.4% in mid-morning trading in London to 98.4ps.

  • Russia-addled Wall Street may be banking on a rescue: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

  • Putin Summons Tycoons; Kyiv Cuts Russia Ties: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian tanks are now reportedly rolling into Ukraine from Crimea. The attacks on Ukraine have been accompanied by separatists launching assaults in the eastern part of the country. A senior Russian lawmaker said Russia aims to ensure a pro-Moscow government in Kyiv, pushing out U.S. influence. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as El

  • Ruble hits record low, euro skids as Russia attacks Ukraine

    The Russian ruble tumbled to a record low on Thursday, while the euro sank to a multi-year low to the Swiss franc after Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast. Riskier commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar also tanked as Ukraine said Russia had launched a full-scale invasion. The rouble weakened as much as 5.77% to an unprecedented 86.1198 per dollar.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

    While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult ticket for one of the four Disney World theme parks currently costs $109-$159 (Disney uses variable pricing based on demand), which Disney has not increased since before the pandemic. Add in tickets for the rest of your family for multiple days, the Park Hopper add-on, Genie+, Lightning Lanes, hotel and food costs, and--well, let's say that unless you're rolling in literal mountains of money in your free time, you better enjoy your charming frolic in Disney's magical streets because it's likely the only one you can afford this year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Analyst reaction after Russian forces invade Ukraine

    Following are reactions from analysts and economists in response to unfolding events inside Ukraine and on their implications. As usual, Russian sources denied any intention to be militarily involved in Ukraine – and here we are, in the largest scale military operation in Europe since World War Two.