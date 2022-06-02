U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

Cision PR Newswire Exhibitor Profiles: RSA Conference 2022

·3 min read

RSA Conference 2022 is in San Francisco from June 6 - 9

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Cision PR Newswire is a list of featured exhibitors for RSA Conference 2022, the world's leading cybersecurity event, which takes place from June 6 - 9 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

RSA Conference 2022 press kits, news releases and photos are available on the Official RSAC 2022 Media Center, managed by Cision PR Newswire: https://rsac.vporoom.com/

RSA Conference 2022 press kits on the Official Online Media Center

Appgate
Booth S-345
Press Kit: rsac.vporoom.com/Appgate
Appgate is the secure access company. We empower how people work and connect by providing solutions purpose-built on Zero Trust security principles. This people-defined security approach enables fast, simple and secure connections from any device and location to workloads across any IT infrastructure in cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments. Appgate helps organizations and government agencies worldwide start where they are, accelerate their Zero Trust journey and plan for their future. Learn more at appgate.com.

Cynet Security
Booth N-6374
Press Kit: rsac.vporoom.com/Cynet
Cynet 360 AutoXDR™ is an end-to-end, natively automated XDR platform. Backed by a complementary 24/7 MDR service, it was purpose-built to enable small security teams to achieve comprehensive and effective protection regardless of their resources, team size, or skills.

Cynet delivers the prevention and detection capabilities of EPP, EDR, NDR, Deception, UBA, SSPM & CSPM, together with alert and activity correlation and extensive response automation capabilities.

Our vision is to enable security teams to put their cybersecurity on autopilot and focus their limited resources on managing security rather than operating it.

Our fresh approach makes cybersecurity easy.

procilon Group
Booth 5671-6
Press Kit: rsac.vporoom.com/procilon
The companies of the procilon Group have specialized in the development of cryptological software and strategic advice on European compliance guidelines and data protection for over 20 years.

Today more than 1500 companies have taken preventive technical and organizational measures to protect their data with the support of procilon.

As one of the leading full-service-providers of self-developed public-key-infrastructure-solutions, procilon focuses on the creation and management of electronic Certificates, signatures, and encryption methods. Our product range comprises everything from encryption as a service to eIDAS-compliant signature applications, secure management of access and identities and qualified digital identities at trust service providers.

The above press kits will continue to be updated throughout the show. Please check back during RSA Conference 2022 for the latest news.

About Cision

As a global leader in PR, IR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organizations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. Through a suite of IR services, PR Newswire helps companies meet their communications and disclosure needs. A network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Brandwatch and Falcon.io social media platforms headline a premier suite of solutions. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

If you have questions about Cision PR Newswire's event services, or if you would like to offer feedback on this exhibitor profile roundup, please email the Cision PR Newswire VPO events team at sales@vpoinc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cision-pr-newswire-exhibitor-profiles-rsa-conference-2022-301560389.html

SOURCE Cision Ltd.

