Cisive Announces Strategic Partnership with Colredit to Enhance Global Background Screening

·2 min read

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisive, a global provider of compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions, today announced a new partnership with credit information service provider Colredit to enhance its global background screening services. The strategic partnership will allow both Cisive and Colredit customers to benefit from the global employment screening capabilities from each provider.

Cisive Announces Strategic Partnership with Colredit to Enhance Global Background Screening

"Cisive is proud to partner with Colredit," said James Hunsrao, Vice President and General Manager at Cisive's Global Division. "Both Cisive and Colredit share the same goal to provide high quality employment screening solutions to our clients. Our partnership provides clients with expanded coverage, significantly enhancing our global background screening capabilities in China."

"We are very pleased to have a new partner with Cisive," Will Yuan, Vice President at Colredit, stated. "Quality, compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions are extremely important for our clients. Our partnership with Cisive gives our clients access to high quality comprehensive background checks across Cisive's operational capabilities in a global scale with multiple sites in US as well as presence in a number of APAC markets such as Hong Kong China, Singapore, Malaysia and India, extending the value of our offerings."

Businesses engaged with Cisive and Colredit benefit from the strategic partnership offering which expands the global background screening capabilities of the employment screening firms.

About Colredit

Set up in 2009, Colredit (Beijing) Credit Management Co., Ltd. is a credit company dedicated to providing pre-employment screening service in China. With the registered business scope of collection and evaluation of personal credit information approved by local industrial and commercial bureau, Colredit provides customers with accurate and effective individual background check and employment pre-screening services. As a leading industry player in China, Colredit has been awarded many times by local industry associations and is highly recognized by a great number of clients, covering the Internet, finance, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and other industries. Learn more at www.colredit.com.

About Cisive

Cisive is a global leader in compliance-driven human capital and risk management solutions, providing onboarding and pre-employment background screening solutions to address the complex challenges and needs of large enterprises with dedicated, in-country account management teams committed to customer satisfaction. Cisive is accredited by the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) and was named for the fourth consecutive year by HRO Today to the 2020 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers, in addition to being named Company of the Year by CIO Review. The company and its brands serve clients in financial services, transportation, telecom/media, healthcare, utilities and the home services end-markets, among others. For additional information, please visit www.cisive.com.

SOURCE Cisive

