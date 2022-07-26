U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

CISO of Aviatrix joins the CyberWire's Hash Table panel of distinguished cybersecurity experts

·2 min read

FULTON, Md., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CyberWire today announced the appointment of Jennifer Reed to the CyberWire Pro Hash Table. Reed, the Chief Information Security Officer at Aviatrix, joins CyberWire's influential panel of industry leaders with distinguished security engineering and cloud expertise that spans four decades of service.

Chaired by Rick Howard, the CyberWire's CSO, Chief Analyst, and Senior Fellow, the Hash Table is a prominent group of cybersecurity leaders, executives, and technologists who lend their expert commentary, perspectives, and unique insights to CyberWire's many programs. Audience members can hear from these insightful minds on shows like CSO Perspectives, the flagship CyberWire Daily podcast, live during CyberWire's quarterly analyst call, and in written articles and more.

"Jenn is one of those rare wizards in our community who worked her way up from hands-on-keyboard sysadmin all the way to senior executive," shared Rick Howard, CyberWire's CSO, "She's a total lead-from-the-front Marine who has seen every side of our industry from engineering and program administration to product management and cloud solutions. I'm thrilled that we get to learn from her and her work at Aviatrix."

Reed got her start in cybersecurity as a Sergeant in the US Marine Corps. She has held senior roles at D3Clarity, IBM, Novetta, Merrill Lynch, and BAE Systems. She joins the Hash Table as an expert in systems engineering, security product management, and cloud security architectures.

Hash Table membership is by invitation of the CyberWire. A list of current Hash Table members can be found here.

About the CyberWire

The CyberWire gets people up to speed quickly on cybersecurity, and helps keep them a step ahead in a continually changing world. Situational awareness, continuing education, and professional development are the cornerstones of our programs. The CyberWire has long been trusted by many of the most influential leaders and professionals in both the public and private sectors, around the world. We separate the signal from the noise. Learn more about our podcasts and newsletters at thecyberwire.com.

About CyberWire Pro

For cybersecurity professionals who need to stay abreast of their rapidly evolving industry, CyberWire Pro is an independent intelligence and news service they can rely on to stay informed with unique insights from key industry leaders and professionals. CyberWire Pro offers members exclusive podcasts, briefings, articles, and events, ad-free versions of our public podcasts, and unlimited access to podcast & briefing archives. Learn more and sign-up today at thecyberwire.com/pro.

SOURCE The CyberWire

