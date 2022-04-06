CISRO releases Principles of Conduct for Insurance Intermediaries

TORONTO, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations (CISRO) has published the Principles of Conduct for Insurance Intermediaries (Principles) to help ensure the fair treatment of customers in the life & health and property & casualty insurance sectors.

Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations)

The Principles are an achievement in CISRO's Strategic Plan 2019-2022, which includes the development of national practice standards for intermediaries to facilitate a cooperative approach to the regulatory oversight of intermediaries.

CISRO finalized the Principles following consultation with stakeholders in summer 2021. Stakeholder feedback received is available on the CISRO website.

The Principles reflect minimum regulatory conduct standards that are common across Canada regarding the fair treatment of customers, while recognizing that each jurisdiction has its own regulatory approach for the conduct of business. Intermediaries should conduct their business, following the relevant Principles that apply, while ensuring compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, rules, or regulatory codes within all jurisdictions where they carry on business. Any more stringent requirements, rules or standards of conduct take priority over the Principles.

"CISRO members are committed to supporting a consistent approach to consumer protection through the regulation of insurance intermediaries. The Principles will be a resource for consumers to better understand the conduct they should expect from insurance professionals," said Eric Jacob, Chair of CISRO.

The Principles are intended to complement and supplement the Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR) / CISRO Fair Treatment of Customers (FTC) Guidance.

To support the publication of the Principles, a Q&A document can be found on the CISRO website.

About CISRO:

The Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations is a forum of Canadian regulatory authorities that are dedicated to consistent qualifications and conduct of business standards for insurance intermediaries.

Story continues

SOURCE Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/06/c5815.html