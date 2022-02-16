U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,455.68
    -15.39 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,904.81
    -84.03 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,031.16
    -108.60 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.46
    +55.67 (+2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.40
    +1.33 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0170
    -0.0280 (-1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3569
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4660
    -0.1300 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,664.95
    -619.42 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.51
    -11.88 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,565.34
    -43.58 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

CIT Provides $80.7 Million to IRA Capital for Surgical Center Acquisitions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FCNCA
    Watchlist
  • FCNCB
  • FCNCO
  • FCNCP

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, today announced that its Healthcare Finance business served as sole lead arranger on two financings totaling $80.7 million for the acquisition of surgical centers in Naples, Florida, and Alexandria, Louisiana.

(PRNewsfoto/CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank)
(PRNewsfoto/CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank)

In Naples, Florida, CIT provided $49.2 million toward the acquisition of a three-story surgical hospital and specialty care facility acquired by subsidiaries of IRA Capital. The Naples property is 86,287 RSF and leased to Naples Community Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center.

In Alexandria, Louisiana, subsidiaries of IRA Capital obtained a $31.5 million loan that funded a portion of the 83,631 RSF CHRISTUS Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital acquisition.

"We are excited to add these two best-in-class surgical facilities backed by top-tier health systems to our growing healthcare real estate portfolio," said Amer Kasm, Principal and Co-Founder of IRA Capital. "CIT is a highly valued financing partner and known for its expertise in specialized clinical healthcare real estate finance. We appreciate their agility and efficient execution in arranging these loans."

"IRA Capital has a strong reputation for successfully managing a portfolio of medical facilities in a variety of regions," said William Douglass, managing director and group head for CIT's Healthcare Finance business. "We have worked well with IRA Capital in the past and we are pleased to support them once again on these transactions."

CIT's Healthcare Finance unit, part of the Commercial Finance division, provides comprehensive financing and banking solutions to middle market healthcare companies across the U.S. By using a client-focused and industry-centric model, Healthcare Finance can tailor its products and services to help clients meet their needs for capital.

About CIT
CIT is a division of First Citizens Bank, the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $100 billion in assets. The company's commercial banking segment brings a wide array of best-in-class lending, leasing and banking services to middle-market companies and small businesses from coast to coast. First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 600 branches in 22 states, many in high-growth markets. Industry specialists bring a depth of expertise that helps businesses and individuals meet their specific goals at every stage of their financial journey. Discover more at cit.com/firstcitizens.

About IRA Capital
IRA Capital is a Southern-California based private equity firm founded in 2010 that invests capital for its own account and on behalf of its co-investment partners, which include pension funds, institutions, and family offices. IRA invests in commercial real estate assets throughout the United States and has a private equity/venture capital platform that invests in operating companies across various sectors. Headquartered in Irvine California, IRA has acquired over seven and a half million square feet of property across 30 states, valued in excess of $3.0 Billion. For more information, visit: www.iraCapital.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
John M. Moran
212-461-5507
John.Moran2@firstcitizens.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cit-provides-80-7-million-to-ira-capital-for-surgical-center-acquisitions-301482688.html

SOURCE CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Meta’s stock plummeted because it lied about the ‘value of the company’: Frances Haugen

    Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the reasons behind Meta's Wall Street troubles.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • Roblox stock is crashing because kids are returning to the real world

    Roblox shares get routed after earnings. Here's why.

  • Shopify Sees Revenue Slowdown in First Half of 2022. The Stock Is Sinking.

    The e-commerce giant reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. While earnings beat expectations, soft revenue guidance sent the stock lower.

  • Relative Analysis for Micron (NASDAQ:MU) v.s. Peers, Reveals why the Stock may be Mispriced

    Micron Technology Inc., (NASDAQ:MU) seems unusually attractive when compared to a select set of peers. Today, we will explore how we can do competitor analysis on a fundamental level and see why Micron seems to stand out.

  • Shopify Stock Falls As Q4 Earnings, Revenue Top Estimates

    Shopify fell despite topping views for earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume. Management provided a general 2022 revenue outlook.

  • The Trade Desk stock heads higher after upbeat earnings, outlook

    Shares of The Trade Desk were up more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday after the advertising-technology company exceeded expectations with its latest financial results and delivered an upbeat outlook. The company generated fourth-quarter net income of $8.0 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with $151.9 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, The Trade Desk earned 42 cents a share, up from 37 cents a share a year earlier and ahead of the FactSet con

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift lower, retail sales top estimates

    Stocks dipped Wednesday after jumping a day earlier when an apparent deescalation of Russian advances in Ukraine helped boost U.S. equities.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Why It's Time to Buy Moderna Stock Again

    It's easy to pile on Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) these days. Here's why it's time to buy Moderna stock again. My bullish view about Moderna flipped to a bearish one as the stock soared beyond what its near-term prospects justified.

  • ViacomCBS Is Changing Its Name. More Subscribers Joined, but at a Cost.

    The company ramped up spending on content and marketing for its Paramount+ and other services, depressing profits in the fourth quarter.

  • ‘Facebookers’ to ‘Metamates.’ Mark Zuckerberg’s New Values Haven’t Budged the Stock.

    CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined six new core values for the Meta Platforms—the first update to the company's values since 2007.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Hit $300 Again?

    On Feb. 8 of last year, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) commanded a price near $319, with the market's fervor for its jab feeding more and more into the hype. Given that its coronavirus vaccine is Novavax's only product on the market, sales of the jab are the single biggest factor in its share price.

  • Fed minutes likely to provide details on rate hikes, balance sheet reduction

    The release on Wednesday of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting is likely to shed light on the U.S. central bank's plans to trim its massive balance sheet and hike interest rates in 2022 as well as update its shifting view of inflation. The document, due at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), will provide an accounting of the Jan. 25-26 meeting, in which policymakers agreed that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate from its near-zero level, and also engaged in extensive discussion about the future of nearly $9 trillion in securities held by the central bank. Debate around both topics and the range of views expressed about the severity of the ongoing inflation surge and other economic risks may hint at just how aggressive the Fed plans to be in tightening monetary policy, and in particular how likely it is to inaugurate a round of rate hikes in March with a half-percentage-point increase in its target rate.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Are Today. Gaming and Data Center Are the Money Makers.

    Analysts are looking for big jumps in earnings and revenue from the chip maker, along with an upbeat outlook.

  • Cisco Earnings Are Coming. Here’s What to Expect.

    Cisco System will report financial results for its January quarter on Wednesday afternoon. When Cisco (ticker: CSCO) reported earnings in November, the company said it expected revenue growth between 4.5% and 6.5% for the fiscal second quarter ended in January, which implies $12.6 billion at the midpoint of the range. Street consensus now calls for $12.65 billion.

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.