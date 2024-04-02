Citadel flagship fund rose 5.75% in Q1 -source

By Carolina Mandl

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ken Griffin's hedge fund Citadel capped the first quarter with a positive performance in all its funds strategies, with the flagship Wellington fund posting gains of 5.75%, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Citadel Global Equities was up 6.3% in the quarter, while the firm's Tactical Trading and Global Fixed Income funds rose 7.6% and 2.05%, respectively.

Citadel, which manages $59 billion in assets, declined to comment.

Hedge funds are starting to unveil to investors their performances for the first quarter, a period when most stocks indexes rallied, along with a rise in the dollar and a rise in yields of the 10-year U.S. Treasury.

The MSCI World index gained 7.08% in the first quarter, while the S&P 500 advanced 9.09%.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, with $10 billion in assets, ended the first quarter with a 6.2% gain in its flagship fund Strategic Partners, a source familiar with the matter said.

Schonfeld's Fundamental Equity fund rose 5.9% in the quarter, the source added. Quantitative strategies, tactical trading and Asia helped boost both funds' performance in the period.

