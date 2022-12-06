Citadel Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption Details

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

Citadel Income Fund
TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced annual redemption of 891,432 units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $3.5052.

The pro-rata redemption rate will be 13.37% (i.e., for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 134 units will be redeemed).

For further information, please contact your financial advisor, call Artemis Investment Management's investor relations line at (416) 934‐7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


