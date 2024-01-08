Citadel, SeaWorld, Apollo Rush to Cut Borrowing Costs With Supply Low

(Bloomberg) -- Leveraged loan issuers are taking advantage of lackluster supply and strong investor demand at the start of the year to cut their borrowing costs on existing debt.

Citadel Securities is tapping the market Monday to reprice its $4.04 billion term loan due in six years, while SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is seeking better terms on its $1.17 billion term loan. Apollo Global Management Inc. is looking to slash costs on a loan that funded its buyout of Arconic Corp. less than six months after the debt transaction priced.

While such deals can potentially save leveraged borrowers millions of dollars, they don’t bode well for investors. That’s because repricing forces investors currently holding that issuer’s loan to either accept a lower coupon or have their holdings repaid long before expected, which can hurt returns.

“On the loan side right now, certainly investors would like to see more new issues, particularly higher-quality transactions,” said Michael Best, loan and multi-strategy portfolio manager at Barings. “We’re not hearing that there’s a lot of sizable transactions in the pipeline of that kind. It’s probably set up to be a little under-supplied to start the year.”

The loan that Apollo plans to reprice had tightened twice during syndication before banks sold it in late July. Apollo now seeks to cut margins on the loan by at least 50 basis points. On Monday, fast-food franchise owner Inspire Brands also kicked off a repricing deal for a $4.24 billion term loan maturing in 2027.

Repricing transactions that came to the market last week include that of Clarios Global LP and domain registrar GoDaddy. Both are looking to slash the margins on their respective loans by least 50 basis points.

Robust demand for leveraged loans is underscored by trading levels in the secondary market. Loans trading above par make up more than 40% of the overall loan index last week, the highest since January 2022, according to a Thursday note from JPMorgan Chase & Co. About 29% of the index is trading near 99 to 99.99 cents on the dollar.

US borrowers have largely stayed on the sidelines as they grapple with economic uncertainty. Credit markets rallied during the last two months of 2023 on expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this year. But strong jobs data reported last week raised doubts on how soon or how much the central bank would bring rates down.

Most of the loan transactions launched this year have been repricings and opportunistic deals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. More than a dozen repricing deals are currently in the market. It’s unclear when new loan supply will meaningfully materialize this year.

“Banks and sponsors will find a way to fill a void if they can,” Best said.

--With assistance from Jeannine Amodeo and Jeremy Hill.

